Sharvari’s Working Diwali Proves You Can Shine Bright Even On Duty | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 11:45 IST

Sharvari hung a small lantern inside her vanity van to mark Diwali on the set.

Sharvari was last seen on-screen in Vedaa.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s a working Diwali for Sharvari, and she ain’t complaining. While people from every nook and corner of the country are busy celebrating the festival of the lights with much joy and enthusiasm, the actress revealed through her Instagram that she is working today, October 20. Despite not being able to celebrate the occasion with her family and friends, she marked Diwali in her own special manner.

In the picture that Sharvari posted on her stories, she was seen inside her vanity van, seemingly getting ready for the shoot. Dressed in a casual white top and black trousers, she took a mirror selfie as she began her day on the set. “Diwali day on set!” she wrote in the text overlaying the picture and added a blue heart emoji. What caught everyone’s attention was a small, blue-coloured lantern that she hung on the mirror, marking the festival.

Sharvari Revealed That Her Mother Sent Her A Diwali Gift

In a previous story, Sharvari revealed that her mother sent her a small Diwali gift as she was away from her home during the festival. The gift featured the same lantern or kandil that the actress hung on her vanity van mirror, some snacks and sweets. In the caption, she wrote, “My Aai couriered Diwali Faraal to me!!! And a baby Kandil!!!”

What’s Next For Sharvari?

The 28-year-old actress, who rose to immense popularity with her stint in the horror comedy film Munjya and historical drama Maharaj, has several projects in the pipeline. Last seen in the crime drama Vedaa, featuring John Abraham, Sharvari will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

She has also begun shooting for her next big project, a film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, co-starring Vedang Raina. Details about the film are under wraps.

Besides these, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress also has director Sooraj Barjatya’s yet-untitled family film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, in the pipeline. According to reports, the shooting for the film will begin in November. She will also be seen in an untitled romantic action film, co-starring Ahaan Pandey. The movie will be helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

First Published: October 20, 2025, 11:37 IST