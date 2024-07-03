বুধবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shatrughan Sinha Gets Discharged from Hospital; Son Luv Brings Him Home Amid Feud Rumours With Sonakshi

জুলাই ৩, ২০২৪
Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalised for an annual routine check-up.

Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalised at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a routine check-up, days after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after his annual routine check-up. Sinha’s hospitalisation came a few days after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sinha’s close family friend Pahlaj Nihalani confirmed to Times Now.com that he is back from the hospital. “Yes, Shatru has returned from the hospital. I’m overjoyed,” Nihalani said. Sinha’s sons Luv and Kussh and his wife Poonam brought him home from the hospital. Sinha’s daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is currently spending a romantic getaway with Zaheer. There are reports doing the rounds that all is not well between Sonakshi and her brother Luv who is apparently not happy with her nuptials with Zaheer.

Meanwhile, Sinha finally addressed the rumours surrounding his health after he was admitted to the hospital last week. Sinha denied reports of him falling off a sofa and going through surgery.

Speaking to Times Now/Zoom, he said, “Arrey bhai, mujhe surgery hui aur mujhe khud nahin maloom (If I had surgery, wouldn’t I know?)” When asked about the reason behind his hospitalisation, Sinha said, “Just for annual routine full-body checkup. I recommend it for everyone over 60. I’ve been travelling for my election campaigning nonstop for three months. Then right after my daughter got married. I’m no longer that hot-blooded energy-driven young man who could do three shifts a day and still have the energy to party all night. I need to slow down.”

Sinha further said that he is happy that his daughter Sonakshi is finally married. “It all went off well. Thanks to the Almighty, my daughter is happily married now. As for the naysayers who are not happy, I have nothing to say to them,” he added.

Sonakshi Sinha married longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai June 23. After the civil marriage, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian, Dadar. The actress has been facing immense trolling for her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer. The newlyweds have even switched off comments on their wedding photos on Instagram to avoid unwarranted hate during their special occasion.

Source link

