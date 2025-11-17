Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Takes Update On ‘Elder Brother’ Dharmendra’s Health, Shares Pics | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 13:54 IST

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha met Hema Malini to get an update on Dharmendra’s health and later shared photos from their visit.

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha met Hema Malini to check on Dharmendra’s health.

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently receiving medical care at his residence after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital a few days back. While fans of the He-Man have been awaiting his health update, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife Poonam Sinha, went to meet Hema Malini and received an update on Dharmendra’s health.

After meeting Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha took to his X account and shared a couple of pictures from his meeting with the Dream Girl of the industry and wrote, “Along with my ‘bestest half’ @PoonamSinha, went to meet, greet & God Bless our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema.”

Along with my ‘bestest half’ @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhemaOur prayers are with them all & we inquired… pic.twitter.com/yc0pfHkpT2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 17, 2025

He further continued, “Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about ‘his’, our elder brother’s, and the family’s well-being too.”

About Dharmendra’s health update

Dharmendra, who had been admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated, spent several days receiving treatment before being discharged on November 12. During his stay, false rumours about his death circulated widely, prompting his wife, actor Hema Malini, and daughter Esha Deol to issue public statements on November 11 confirming that he was alive and recovering.

About Dharmendra’s discharge from hospital

As per reports, Dharmendra’s family decided to take care of the actor at his residence, and after his discharge from Breach Candy Hospital, Sunny Deol’s team put out an official message.

An official statement from Sunny Deol’s team read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Deol family planning Dharmendra’s birthday celebration?

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Deol family is planning to celebrate He-Man’s 90th birthday if his health permits. “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month, Dharamji’s and Esha’s,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. For the unversed, Dharmendra will turn 90 on December 8.

First Published: November 17, 2025, 13:54 IST

News movies bollywood Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Takes Update On ‘Elder Brother’ Dharmendra’s Health, Shares Pics