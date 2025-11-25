মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shatrughan Sinha Mourns The ‘Irreparable And Irreplaceable Loss’ As Dharmendra Passes Away At 89 | Bollywood News শিশুকে চকলেটের লোভ দেখিয়ে হত্যা, মায়ের সাবেক স্বামীসহ ২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad ‘Most confused team ever’: Ex-India pacer slams Gautam Gambhir’s team management | Cricket News Maruthi Apologises After ‘Collar’ Comment At Prabhas Event Upsets Jr NTR Fans: ‘I Regret That…’ | Telugu Cinema News Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed: ‘Rote-rote tabiyat kharab ho gayi’ — Mother shares update on Palash Muchhal’s health | Cricket News ২০২৬ সালের নির্বাচনি কৌশলে সরাসরি নিয়ন্ত্রণ নেবেন ট্রাম্প ‘Virat, Sachin used to bat at 4’: Ex India wicketkeeper slams Dhruv Jurel after Guwahati duck | Cricket News Dharmendra Didn’t Want Daughter Esha Deol To Act In Films: ‘It Took A Long Time To Convince Him’ | Bollywood News ‘দীর্ঘমেয়াদি সিদ্ধান্ত গ্রহণ অন্তর্বর্তী নয়, নির্বাচিত সরকারের অধিকার’ Farah Khan Made Manish Malhotra ‘Angry’ During Kareena Kapoor’s Fevicol Se Shoot: ‘He Didn’t Pick Up My Call’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shatrughan Sinha Mourns The ‘Irreparable And Irreplaceable Loss’ As Dharmendra Passes Away At 89 | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Shatrughan Sinha Mourns The ‘Irreparable And Irreplaceable Loss’ As Dharmendra Passes Away At 89 | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Shatrughan Sinha shared a few glimpses with Dharmendra, including a still from their on-screen appearance together.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. (Photo Credit: X)

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. (Photo Credit: X)

The film industry mourns the loss of veteran star Dharmendra. The legendary actor passed away on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. As tributes pour in from the entire nation, his friend and fellow star Shatrughan Sinha penned an emotional note for the late actor.

The actor took a trip down memory lane and shared a few glimpses with Dharmendra, including a still from their on-screen appearance together, another taken at an award ceremony, and other unseen photos featuring the veteran actors.

Shatrughan Sinha Pens Tribute For His ‘First Hero’

Taking to X, the actor shared, “Heartbroken, pained & deeply saddened by the passing away of our dearest family friend, our elder brother, people’s hero, @aapkadharm.” He continued saying, “The most loved son of the soil, pride of Punjab/Maharashtra, a ‘Bharat Ratna’ in the true sense, down-to-earth, kind & a humble human being. He will be remembered forever for his great contributions to the film industry/cinema.”

Shatrughan Sinha further added, “A personality in totality, an era of ‘He Man/Star’, has gone. My first ‘Hero’ & people’s ‘Hero’ in the film industry is no more. It is an irreparable & irreplaceable loss to all of us & the entire film industry. Strength to the family, friends, well-wishers & fans in these traumatic times. Om Shanti.”

Shatrughan Sinha Thought Dharmendra ‘Would Recover’

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra shared a strong bond and worked together in various films, including Aag Hi Aag, Zalzala, Hum Se Na Takrana, Blackmail, Laha and others. Ahead of Dharam Ji’s passing, Shatrughan Sinha went to meet him in his house and thought he would recover.

“Just the other day he was smiling when my wife and I visited him at his residence. He looked so handsome and radiant even when ill. We thought he would recover. Maybe it was wishful thinking. We don’t really want to think that the ones we love will go away,” Sinha said, as per Free Press Journal reports.

Dharmendra had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications. Although he was discharged, reports claimed that he had been placed on a ventilator following breathing difficulties. Despite showing signs of improvement, the legendary actor passed away on November 24. His last screen appearance will be in Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The film will hit the theatres on December 25.

First Published:

November 25, 2025, 11:03 IST

News movies bollywood Shatrughan Sinha Mourns The ‘Irreparable And Irreplaceable Loss’ As Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
শিশুকে চকলেটের লোভ দেখিয়ে হত্যা, মায়ের সাবেক স্বামীসহ ২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

শিশুকে চকলেটের লোভ দেখিয়ে হত্যা, মায়ের সাবেক স্বামীসহ ২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

Maruthi Apologises After ‘Collar’ Comment At Prabhas Event Upsets Jr NTR Fans: ‘I Regret That…’ | Telugu Cinema News

Maruthi Apologises After ‘Collar’ Comment At Prabhas Event Upsets Jr NTR Fans: ‘I Regret That…’ | Telugu Cinema News

২০২৬ সালের নির্বাচনি কৌশলে সরাসরি নিয়ন্ত্রণ নেবেন ট্রাম্প

২০২৬ সালের নির্বাচনি কৌশলে সরাসরি নিয়ন্ত্রণ নেবেন ট্রাম্প

Dharmendra Didn’t Want Daughter Esha Deol To Act In Films: ‘It Took A Long Time To Convince Him’ | Bollywood News

Dharmendra Didn’t Want Daughter Esha Deol To Act In Films: ‘It Took A Long Time To Convince Him’ | Bollywood News

‘দীর্ঘমেয়াদি সিদ্ধান্ত গ্রহণ অন্তর্বর্তী নয়, নির্বাচিত সরকারের অধিকার’

‘দীর্ঘমেয়াদি সিদ্ধান্ত গ্রহণ অন্তর্বর্তী নয়, নির্বাচিত সরকারের অধিকার’

Farah Khan Made Manish Malhotra ‘Angry’ During Kareena Kapoor’s Fevicol Se Shoot: ‘He Didn’t Pick Up My Call’ | Bollywood News

Farah Khan Made Manish Malhotra ‘Angry’ During Kareena Kapoor’s Fevicol Se Shoot: ‘He Didn’t Pick Up My Call’ | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST