Shatrughan Sinha Mourns The ‘Irreparable And Irreplaceable Loss’ As Dharmendra Passes Away At 89 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 25, 2025, 11:03 IST

Shatrughan Sinha shared a few glimpses with Dharmendra, including a still from their on-screen appearance together.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. (Photo Credit: X)

The film industry mourns the loss of veteran star Dharmendra. The legendary actor passed away on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. As tributes pour in from the entire nation, his friend and fellow star Shatrughan Sinha penned an emotional note for the late actor.

The actor took a trip down memory lane and shared a few glimpses with Dharmendra, including a still from their on-screen appearance together, another taken at an award ceremony, and other unseen photos featuring the veteran actors.

Shatrughan Sinha Pens Tribute For His ‘First Hero’

Taking to X, the actor shared, “Heartbroken, pained & deeply saddened by the passing away of our dearest family friend, our elder brother, people’s hero, @aapkadharm.” He continued saying, “The most loved son of the soil, pride of Punjab/Maharashtra, a ‘Bharat Ratna’ in the true sense, down-to-earth, kind & a humble human being. He will be remembered forever for his great contributions to the film industry/cinema.”

Shatrughan Sinha further added, “A personality in totality, an era of ‘He Man/Star’, has gone. My first ‘Hero’ & people’s ‘Hero’ in the film industry is no more. It is an irreparable & irreplaceable loss to all of us & the entire film industry. Strength to the family, friends, well-wishers & fans in these traumatic times. Om Shanti.”

Heart broken, pained & deeply saddened by the passing away of our dearest family friend, our elder brother, people’s hero, @aapkadharm Most loved, son of the soil, pride of Punjab /Maharashtra a ‘Bharat Ratna” in true sense, down to earth, kind & a humble human being. He will… pic.twitter.com/MKvkoVFFhd— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 24, 2025

Shatrughan Sinha Thought Dharmendra ‘Would Recover’

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra shared a strong bond and worked together in various films, including Aag Hi Aag, Zalzala, Hum Se Na Takrana, Blackmail, Laha and others. Ahead of Dharam Ji’s passing, Shatrughan Sinha went to meet him in his house and thought he would recover.

“Just the other day he was smiling when my wife and I visited him at his residence. He looked so handsome and radiant even when ill. We thought he would recover. Maybe it was wishful thinking. We don’t really want to think that the ones we love will go away,” Sinha said, as per Free Press Journal reports.

Dharmendra had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications. Although he was discharged, reports claimed that he had been placed on a ventilator following breathing difficulties. Despite showing signs of improvement, the legendary actor passed away on November 24. His last screen appearance will be in Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The film will hit the theatres on December 25.

First Published: November 25, 2025, 11:03 IST

