Shatrughan Sinha Regrets Turning Down Sholay, Deewar, Says ‘Haven’t Watched These Films Till Date’

One of the most significant turning points in Amitabh Bachchan’s career was the release of the cult movie Sholay. The film was released in 1975 and is one of the most successful films of Bollywood, receiving much adulation from the audience. The craze for the movie, the iconic dialogues, the hit Jodi of Jai and Veeru and the songs are still fondly remembered and cherished. But not many know that the Shahenshah actor was not the first choice of the makers of the film. It was Shatrughan Sinha. The actor revealed recently that he regrets turning down the cult-classic.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Shatrughan Sinha opened up about refusing Sholay, “I was offered Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Sholay. Ramesh Sippy has written this in his book. I tried to take out dates for the film but I was doing so many films. I was very busy and Ramesh ji wasn’t able to tell me fixed dates for what duration he needs me. He wanted me to block all my dates for Sholay that couldn’t be done. I feel that I should have done that film. I didn’t do it. But I also feel happy for Amitabh Bachchan, who got such a big break with Sholay and he went on to become the national icon,” he stated.

Shatrughan Sinha also shared that he was also offered Deewar but he couldn’t do. He also admitted that he hasn’t watched Sholay and Deewar till this day. He said, “Deewaar film was also offered to me but I couldn’t do it. You can call it human error par jo hogaeya woh hogaeya (what happened, happened). But I am happy for Amitabh and he did well in those films. Because I should have done those films and I didn’t do it, I haven’t watched these two films till date because I regretted my decision.”

He added, “Manoj Kumar ji also wanted to cast me in Shor. He visited my house multiple times. He wanted to make the film in four months, I was giving him eight months but the film was ultimately made in 16 months. I could have done that film. I also haven’t also watched Shor. The films that I liked and couldn’t do, I never watched those films.”

If reports are to be believed, the veteran actor refused to work in a two-hero film. Reportedly, he might have assumed that Jai’s role has less importance due to which he refused the movie. However, in a television program titled Yaaron Ki Baraat, Sinha revealed that he could not do the movie, Sholay, because of “technical difficulties”. But he was happy and proud that Amitabh Bachchan did it. The movie also became one of his biggest films in Bollywood to date.

So when Shatrughan Sinha declined the offer, Dharmendra suggested Amitabh Bachchan’s role and he got the role of Jai. Finally, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra created history with this movie and got the utmost fame and recognition.

Sholay was written by screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. It’s a story about love, friendship and revenge. The movie also featured Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan, among many others. The movie has delivered some hit songs as well like Yeh Dosti, Koi Haseena, Mehbooba Mehbooba and Haan Jab Tak Hai Jaan.