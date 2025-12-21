রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:১১ অপরাহ্ন
'I Don't Like Her': Kriti Sanon Recalls Her First Reaction To Her Character Mukti In Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News 'Change is absolutely necessary': England legend demands Brendon McCullum's exit after Ashes loss | Cricket News Shatrughan Sinha Sends Birthday Wishes To Govinda, Calls Him 'An Actor Par Excellence' | Bollywood News 'We just crack on': Pat Cummins fires back as Australia shrug off 'weakest Ashes side' tag | Cricket News দেশব্যাপী মব সন্ত্রাসের বিচারের দাবিতে ঢাবি ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ Avatar Shows Cut 30% For Kartik Aaryan's 'Tu Meri Mein Tera…'; Dhurandhar Screenings Unchanged: Report | Bollywood News Pakistan Cricket Board begs for bids; PSL deadline pushed again | Cricket News গুগল সার্চ থেকে ব্যক্তিগত তথ্য মুছে ফেলার উপায় মালিকানা নিয়ে আইনি জটিলতায় এক্স 'He respected the game': R Ashwin explains how Ishan Kishan earned his T20 World Cup recall | Cricket News
Shatrughan Sinha Sends Birthday Wishes To Govinda, Calls Him 'An Actor Par Excellence' | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shatrughan Sinha Sends Birthday Wishes To Govinda, Calls Him ‘An Actor Par Excellence’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

On Govinda’s birthday, Shatrughan Sinha posted their throwback pictures and penned a heartfelt message calling him a fine human being.

Shatrughan Sinha Sends Birthday Wishes To Govinda

Shatrughan Sinha Sends Birthday Wishes To Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda turned a year older on Sunday. Celebrating the occasion, veteran actor and politician Shatrugan Sinha penned a lovely social media post for the “complete entertainer”.

Calling Govinda “an actor par excellence, and a fine human being”, Shatrugan wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “Birthday wishes for our friend & favorite, a complete entertainer, an actor par excellence, a fine human being #Govinda. God Bless this evergreen actor abundantly always. Profound regards to the family. #BirthdayWishes (sic).”

Shatrugan also uploaded two photos with Govinda from various phases of their lives.

Shatrugan and Govinda have shared the screen multiple times in several movies.

Their first collaboration was back in 1979 in Subhash Ghai’s “Gautam Govinda”. The project also stars Shashi Kapoor, Moushumi Chatterjee, Aruna Irani, Vijay Arora, Nirupa Roy, Premnath, and Madan Puri in pivotal roles, along with others.

In 1986, the actors once again came together for “Ilzaam”, which has been directed by Shibu Mitra.

While Shatrughan plays Inspector Suraj Prasad in the drama, Govinda is seen as a poor orphan, Ajay Kumar.

Three years later released “Aakhri Baazi” in 1989. Govinda essays a character named Ram Kumar in the action crime thriller, while Shatrughan graces the screen as Prashant Kumar.

On Friday, Govinda was seen embracing his signature charm from the 90s as he celebrated his sister Kaamini Khanna’s birthday.

In the video posted by Kaamini on social media, she was seen cutting the cake alongside brother Govinda. Blowing out birthday candles with his sister, Govinda sang the birthday song in his signature style.

“My birthday celebration with chichi Bhaiyya I lov u. My bro god bless you #birthday #enjoyment #instagramreels #instagram #reels #insta #enjoyment #sister,” the caption on the clip read.

Govinda’s elder sister, Kaamini, works as a writer, music director, singer, and astrologer.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

December 21, 2025, 15:24 IST

December 21, 2025, 15:24 IST
