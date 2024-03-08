Shatrughan Sinha To Make OTT Debut With Web Series Gangs Of Ghaziabad

Shatrughan Sinha has left an indelible mark with his remarkable acting prowess in iconic films like Kaala Patthar, Choron Ki Baaraat and many other movies. He has garnered accolades for his villainous roles and acted opposite stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Mumtaz and others. Now, he is all set to make a comeback on the screen after a long hiatus with the web series Gangs of Ghaziabad.

This series will also mark Shatrughan Sinha’s debut in the OTT space. The actor will star in the upcoming series with Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma and Sunny Leone. Vinay Kumar and Pradeep Nagar have produced Gangs of Ghaziabad under their banner Suman Talkies. Nagender Choudhary has written and directed the series which will be based on the underworld of Western Uttar Pradesh in the 90s.

In a statement, Vinay Kumar and Pradeep Nagar said, “It was a joy working together with this bunch of talented actors, especially Shatrughan saab for whom this will be a much-awaited comeback. He is such an icon who is an acting institution in himself. We’ve all emerged richer from this experience of sharing a set with him.” The shooting of Gangs of Ghaziabad has been wrapped up.

Shatrughan Sinha’s journey to stardom shows his resilience and talent. His first film on celluloid was Sajan directed by Mohan Segal. He played the role of Havaldar Tiwari in this film starring Manoj Kumar, Asha Parekh and others which was released on the screens on July 7, 1969. Sajan was a hit at the box office and this paved the way for Shatrughan’s glorious career in films. He achieved stardom with films like Kalicharan, Dostana, etc. He popularly came to be known as Bihari Babu and was nominated for the Filmfare award for his films Paras, Dost, and Dostana. He won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Besides the films, Shatrughan Sinha has remained active in National politics as well. He had been a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party and then made a switch to the Indian National Congress in 2019.