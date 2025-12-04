She Shared Screen With Kajol In Ishq As Child Artist, Made Debut In Aamir Khan’s Superhit Film

This popular Bollywood actress was seen as a child artist in the 1997 film Ishq. Starring Aamir Khan, Kajol and Juhi Chawla, it was one of the most successful movies of the year.

In this widely popular flick, Kajol was seen with a little girl in one of the scenes. The star lovingly picked up the little girl in the pink frock and shared a sweet moment with her.

28 years later, that little girl is all grown up and is one of the prominent faces of Bollywood. She is none other than Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Recently, Fatima was reunited with Kajol after more than two decades at the screening of her film Gustaakh Ishq. The gorgeous duo shared a warm moment on the red carpet, making fans nostalgic about their appearance in Ishq.

Recalling the moment, Fatima had shared, “It was a long time ago in the film Ishq. There is a scene in it where Aamir goes and says ‘Mara, Mara, Mara’, and in front of him is Kajol holding a little girl in his hand; that little girl is me. Yes, that is me.”

Ishq was not the only movie where Fatima appeared as a child artist. She was also featured in Chachi 420, Bade Dilwale, Khoobsurat and One 2 Ka 4.

Fatima Sana Shaikh got her big break in Bollywood in Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 flick Dangal. In the biographical drama, she portrayed the role of renowned wrestler Geeta Phogat.

The movie also starred Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Dangal went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, with a collection of over Rs 2000 crore worldwide.

Following the success of Dangal, Fatima appeared in multiple flicks, including Ludo, Thar, Dhak Dhak, Sam Bahadur, Metro… In Dino, Aap Jaisa Koi and others.

Fatima was recently seen in Vibhu Puri’s romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq alongside Vijay Varma. Set in the 1990s, the film follows a young man who wants to revive his father’s printing press but in doing so falls in love with his mentor’s daughter.

Alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, the movie stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in prominent roles.