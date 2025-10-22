She Shared The Spotlight With SRK, Then Ghosted Bollywood. Can You Guess Who She Is?

Pooja Ruparel may not be a household name today, but in the 1990s, she was a familiar face in Bollywood—especially to fans of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: Instagram)

Known for her charming presence and memorable roles, she acted alongside SRK in three films, left a lasting impression, and then quietly stepped away from the limelight. Here’s a deep dive into her cinematic journey, family ties, and reasons for her departure from mainstream Bollywood. (Image: Instagram)

Pooja made her debut as a child artist in the Jackie Shroff-starrer King Uncle (1993), where Shah Rukh Khan played a supporting role. Her portrayal of orphan Munna was widely appreciated for its innocence and emotional depth. (Image: IMDb)

She played Chutki, the younger sister of Kajol’s character Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Though a supporting role, her performance added warmth and humor to the film, which went on to become one of the most iconic romantic dramas in Indian cinema. (Image: Instagram)

Pooja then appeared in Dil Se.. (1998), which saw her play the younger sister of Preity Zinta’s character, Preeti Nair. (Image: Instagram)

Did you know that Pooja Ruparel is part of a prominent Bollywood family? She is the cousin of Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Her sister, Bhavna Ruparel, is also an actress. Despite these strong industry ties, Pooja chose a different path, focusing more on personal growth and creative pursuits outside of mainstream cinema. (Image: Instagram)

After her early success, Pooja gradually stepped away from films. She pursued academics and earned a master’s degree in Industrial Psychology, a field far removed from the glitz of Bollywood. She also explored stand-up comedy, theater, and music, showcasing her versatility as a performer. (Image: Instagram)

In interviews, Pooja has expressed that she never felt compelled to chase stardom. Her decision to leave was not dramatic; it was a conscious choice to prioritize education, personal interests, and a more balanced life. She occasionally returns to the screen for niche projects but remains largely outside the commercial film circuit. (Image: Instagram)