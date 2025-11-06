She Was In Love With Sanjeev Kumar, But He Rejected Her, Actress Chose To Stay Unmarried All Her Life

In the golden era of Hindi cinema, few actors could match the depth and brilliance of Sanjeev Kumar. But behind that charming aura on-screen was a man who lived in solitude.

While audiences saw him as the epitome of talent, there was someone who saw beyond the screen persona. A co-star who understood his silences and quietly fell in love with the man behind the artist.

That woman was Sulakshana Pandit and her heart always belonged with Sanjeev Kumar. Their story began on the sets of Uljhan in 1975, where shared moments soon grew into something far deeper for Sulakshana.

Smitten, she reportedly confessed her feelings to Sanjeev and even proposed marriage. But fate had other plans.

Sanjeev, whose heart was already devoted to Hema Malini, gently turned her down. It was a moment that changed both their lives forever.

When Hema, too, chose to move on and marry Dharmendra, Sanjeev was left emotionally shattered. He decided to remain unmarried for the rest of his life.

The two went on to share the screen in films like Waqt Ki Deewar, Chehre Pe Chehra and Apnapan where their chemistry perfectly captured the depth of emotions.

In an old interview, Sulakshana described her bond with Sanjeev as “the most intense love” she had ever experienced.

Both Sulakshana and Sanjeev Kumar were Cancerians and the actress believed they were similar, deeply emotional and sensitive. For her, no other relationship ever came close to her feelings for Sanjay.

Sanjeev Kumar’s failing heart and dependence on alcohol worsened his condition, yet he refused to quit drinking. There was no one to care for him or support his recovery.

On November 6, 1985, Bollywood lost one of its finest actors. Sanjeev Kumar succumbed to a massive heart attack at just 47, leaving behind a career filled with brilliance.