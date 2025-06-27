Shefali Jariwala Death Live Updates: ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ Shefali’s Husband Parag Devastated, TV Industry Mourns

Shefali Jariwala Death Live Updates: Actress and reality show star Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her iconic appearance in the Kaanta Laga music video and her participation in Bigg Boss 13, has passed away at the age of 42. Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the television industry and left fans heartbroken.

According to initial reports, Shefali suffered a sudden cardiac arrest late Thursday night, between June 27 and 28. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. However, doctors declared her brought dead. The exact cause of death is yet to be officially stated, but cardiac arrest is currently being cited as the primary cause.

A video circulating on social media shows her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, visibly shaken as he drove out of the hospital, avoiding interaction with the media. In another heartbreaking moment, Shefali’s mother was seen arriving at the hospital in an almost unconscious state, overwhelmed with grief.

As tributes pour in from across the entertainment industry, actor Aly Goni took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace.”

Shefali first rose to fame in the early 2000s with her bold and glamorous look in the remix music video Kaanta Laga, which became an overnight sensation. She was dubbed “The Kaanta Laga Girl” and was seen as a trailblazer for the remix era. She also made a brief appearance in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

In later years, Shefali transitioned to reality TV and gained popularity through her participation in Nach Baliye with her husband, and later, Bigg Boss 13. Her entry into the Bigg Boss house was particularly talked-about due to her history with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago, but Shefali maintained that they were always respectful of each other on and off the show.

Her death comes as yet another blow to fans who are still mourning the loss of Sidharth Shukla in 2021.

Stay tuned to this space for real-time updates on Shefali Jariwala’s funeral arrangements and tributes.