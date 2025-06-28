Shefali Jariwala Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Parag Tyagi Asks All To ‘Pray For My Angel’ | Television News

Last Updated: June 28, 2025, 21:46 IST

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, Parag Tyagi. She was declared dead on arrival. Her last rites were held on Saturday.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi had everyone’s attention today. (Photo: Filmygyan)

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her breakout appearance in the iconic music video Kaanta Laga, passed away in Mumbai. According to initial reports, Shefali suffered a sudden cardiac arrest late Friday night, between June 27 and 28. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, has finally addressed the media after the actress’s death, and has requested all to pray for his “angel”. After Shefali’s funeral, a devastated Parag appeared in front of the media and requested privacy with folded hands. He also said, “Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log, please.” Parag was surrounded by police personnel while he urged the media to pray for Shefali’s soul to rest in peace.

The buzz surrounding Kannappa shows no signs of slowing down. The recently released Telugu mythological drama, which hit theatres on June 27, has not only earned impressive opening numbers—grossing ₹11 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day one—but also sparked conversations thanks to its dazzling star cameos. Adding to the excitement, actor-producer Vishnu Manchu shared a heartwarming and unexpected message he received from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Actress Shefali Jariwala’s ex-husband, Harmeet Singh, has finally revealed why he was missing from her last rites and funeral ceremony. While many names from the entertainment world attended the last rites, Harmeet Singh’s absence was noted. Harmeet Singh has revealed that he is currently in Europe, hence he couldn’t attend Shefali Jariwala‘s funeral.

When All of Us Are Dead debuted on Netflix on January 28, 2022, it quickly captured global attention and became one of the platform’s most-watched shows. Given its soaring popularity, it was no surprise when Netflix announced the show’s renewal for a second season by June 2022. However, despite the buzz and anticipation, the long wait for updates has tested the patience of fans, with production delays spanning several years. Now, there’s finally good news on the horizon. Filming for the much-anticipated second season is scheduled to commence this year.

