Shefali Shah Dances With Vipul Shah On 25th Anniversary: ‘Happily Ever After Not Possible 24/7’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 01:37 IST

Shefali Shah celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with husband Vipul Shah, sharing a heartfelt note on love, togetherness, and a sweet dance video on Instagram.

Shefali Shah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah celebrate 25 years of marriage.

Actress Shefali Shah is celebrating a major milestone in her personal life: 25 years of marriage with filmmaker husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah. To mark the occasion, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a sweet video of the couple dancing together.

In her post, Shefali reflected on the journey they have shared. “25 years of marriage. Miles of ground covered. 45,000 feet above sea level. One celebration. Heading to one holiday. Two seats together but I chose to get myself another seat even though it wasn’t next to him. I like a window seat and he prefers aisle for better leg space,” she wrote, emphasizing the balance between personal comfort and companionship.

She elaborated, “No drama, just comfort for both of us. Yes, a lot may say what’s a little discomfort for togetherness. Sure. But dismissing your wish or your comfort is not a testimony of a good marriage.” Shefali highlighted that love doesn’t rely on constant closeness: “Space doesn’t mean distance. Togetherness doesn’t mean claustrophobia. Bond doesn’t mean binding and compromising single-handedly is not companionship.”

Dancing Through Life’s Ups and Downs

Shefali also spoke about the realities of marriage, acknowledging both joys and challenges. “Our marriage, like many, has been full of ups and downs, easy and difficult, immense unbridled joy and excruciating pain. But through thick and thin, of our bodies, wallets, patience, tolerance and love, we have survived it all,” she wrote.

The actress shared that their relationship is like a dance: sometimes perfectly in sync, sometimes stepping on each other’s toes, but always picking each other up. “Sometimes I lead and he follows, and sometimes it’s vice versa. Sometimes we have also stepped onto each other’s toes and tripped. But we’ve always picked each other up (after laughing),” she said.

She concluded with a note on realistic expectations of marriage: “Happily ever after was and still is the goal, but not realistically possible 24/7, 365 days a year. But we know together our chances of happily ever after are far higher. And thank God and touchwood for that. And of course our sunshine boys have been our Fevicol ka jod. #HappyAnniversary #25thAnniversary #Love.”

For context, Shefali married Vipul Shah in 2000. She was previously married to actor Harsh Chhaya. Their enduring bond remains an inspiration for fans and followers alike.

First Published: December 12, 2025, 01:37 IST

