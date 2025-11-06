Shehnaaz Gill Admits She ‘Betrayed’ Her Ex-Boyfriend, Says ‘I Did It Only Because…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 15:40 IST

Shehnaaz Gill marked her debut as a producer in Ikk Kudi.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about how she once betrayed someone in love. In a chat with the SMTV YouTube channel, Shehnaaz was asked about betrayals, and she said she once betrayed a man as she didn’t feel loved and appreciated by him. Shehnaaz also reflected on financial security in relationships and said that men and women need to be financially equal.

Shehnaaz said, “I have. In love. Not otherwise… I only did it because the vibe wasn’t matching. When you expect something from someone, and they don’t meet those expectations… I have those expectations. I can’t just keep on giving. I believe in give and take. So when such things happen, I call it off because you can’t invest so much in someone else. Because then you are wasting your time.”

She added, “A woman wants to be loved in exchange for love. If someone can’t love you, then what’s the point? I want my partner to be understanding, open-minded, and independent. They should give me space. We should be able to show our work to each other, appreciate it together. We should be able to talk to each other without our phones. We should be able to travel together.”

When asked about sharing finances, Shehnaaz shared, “All the relationships that I have been in, I have always believed in sharing. Like if we are on a vacation, we split the bills in half… Men have a problem with this. They feel, ‘Why your money? I can just spend my money.’ I wonder why? Is it because they’re insecure that a woman can pay for herself? I am very particular about these things.”

Shehnaaz Gill also shared that money is important for her as she sees this as a means of securing her future. She also added that she isn’t sure if she wants to get married. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is currently seen in Ikk Kudi. She also produced the Punjabi film. She recently appeared on Bigg Boss 19 and encouraged her fans to flock to theatres to watch her cinematic venture.

First Published: November 06, 2025, 15:40 IST

