Shehnaaz Gill Drops Melodious Cover of ‘Lae Dooba’, Leaves Fans in Awe; Watch

Apart from her bubbly nature and acting skills, Shehnaaz Gill often makes headlines for her singing prowess. On Saturday afternoon, the Bigg Boss 13 once again took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her singing talent with her melodious rendition of Lae Dooba. Originally, the track featured in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Aiyaary. Now, Shehnaaz Gill attempted a cover of the soulful track that still continues to rule the hearts of die-hard lovers.

The video shared by Shehnaaz Gill appears to be captured during the recording session of the mellow rendition. Donning a black and white striped crop top, the Honsla Rakh actor stands in front of the microphone as she continues to sing the romantic lyrics of the Aiyaary song. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that Shehnaaz had a gala time while recording the track. Take a look at it here:

Within an hour, the video amassed over 4 lakh likes on Instagram, leaving many to laud her melodious voice. While one wrote, “Beautiful voice with a beautiful heart,” another added, “So soothing voice.” One more joined, “How sweet Shehnaaz dil Jeet liya aap ne (How sweet Shehnaaz, you’ve won my heart).”

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan lent her voice for Lae Dooba with additional vocals by Asees Kaur. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the lyrics of the track were penned by Feroz Khan. About Shehnaaz Gill’s singing career, she has crooned several songs including, Tu Yaheen Hai, Straight Up Jatii, Sidewalk, and more.

This comes just days after the Bigg Boss star announced her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside superstar Salman Khan. Notably, this movie will mark her debut in the Hindi film industry. The announcement was shared alongside a motion teaser that saw Salman Khan riding a swanky bike in the middle of a desert area. In the next second, Khan walks onto the heated road in a dashing new look featuring long hair and a rugged beard. The camera then pans out to show a bullet heart created by special effects with the title of the film. While sharing the announcement, Shehnaaz wrote, “Kisi Ke liye Voh Bhai hai Aur Kisi Ki Jaan… Announcing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” Watch the video below:

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming action-comedy movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Produced jointly by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is the remake of the Tamil film Veeram.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here