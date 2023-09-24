Shehnaaz Gill Looks Ethereal In Pink Ethnic Wear As She Visits Lalbaugcha Raja For Blessing; Photos

Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her next release Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The trailer has already been released and it has received a lot of love from the audience. Amid this, the actress was spotted today in the city visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja temple. She looked very pretty in pink colour ethnic wear.

Shehnaaz was seen wearing a pink colour kurta with the same colour sharara. To complete the look she opted for bun and applied minimalistic makeup. Fans gathered around her to see and take selfies. Even the star also obliged them. Videos and photos are trending on social media. One of the fans wrote, “Loveee you girl.” Another wrote, “May god bless you with happiness, success and love.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, the actress visited the new parliament building on Wednesday, September 20. She was accompanied by her Thank You For Coming co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh. Following their visit, Shehnaaz called the parliament block beautiful and talked about the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill. She mentioned that the bill is a ‘great step’ and added that it hints towards the progress of the country.

“It is a great step. I am a woman. If we are given rights and equal treatment, even parents too will support girls. I come from a small village. The girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change,” Shehnaaz told the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, talking about Thank You For Coming, the film is directed by Karan Boolani and is produced by Rhea Kapoor. The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Thank You For Coming features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film was first premiered at the festival on Friday, September 15 and then on Saturday, September 16. The film is releasing on October 6.