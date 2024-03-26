Shehnaaz Gill REFUSES To Pose For Paps On Holi, Asks Them To Enjoy With Family: ‘Aaj Chutti Hai…’

The vibrant season of Holi is here and Bollywood stars are adding splashes of colour to Instagram, filling the platform with photos and videos from their celebrations. Decked up in whites and drenched in colourful powders, they are not just reveling in the festivities with friends and industry colleagues but also sharing these moments with their fans, spreading happiness and cheer across social media. Among them was Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz looked pretty in a white salwar suit and sunnies as she made her way out of a Holi bash. As paps asked her to pose for photos, she said, “Aaj sab Media walo ki chutti hai.” Politely refusing to pose, she said, “Bhai, mujhe maaf kar do.”

In another video, she can be seen dancing to the beats of music at a Holi bash and enjoying thandai. Her friend, actor Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, was also spotted in the background. Check it out here:

Shehnaaz also dropped a series of photo. It also featured her mom. “Happy holi,” she wrote in the caption.

The former Bigg Boss contestant and actress, known for her flair for fashion and unabashed personality, recently stole the spotlight on the fifth day of the Lakmé Fashion Week 2024 x FDCI. Strutting down the runway as the showstopper for designer Diksha Khanna, she rocked a stunning blue jumpsuit with a lot of panache.

Shehnaaz is gearing up for her next project Sab First Class along with Varun Sharma. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer. On January 20 this year, Shehnaaz officially announced the film by sharing an Instagram post. “2024 begins @fukravarun @balwindersinghjanjua @muradkhetani @cine1studios @officialjiostudios @movietunnelproductions,” she wrote.