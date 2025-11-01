Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Why Bigg Boss 19 Makers Didn’t Let Her Meet Brother Shehbaz Badesha | Television News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 11:34 IST

Shehnaaz Gill will be making a special appearance in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her upcoming film, Ikk Kudi.

Ikk Kudi will mark Shehnaaz Gill’s production debut.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing high drama, and one contestant who has been stealing the spotlight lately is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaaz Badesha. Known for his unfiltered humour, energetic presence and light-hearted antics, Shehbaaz has become a fan favourite since entering the house as a wildcard contestant.

Now, his sister Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts during her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is all set to appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her upcoming Punjabi film. In a recent interaction with paparazzi after her shoot, they asked about the advice she gave to Shehbaaz.

Shehnaaz revealed that the show’s makers did not allow her to meet her brother. When asked why, she explained, “Uski behan hu nah, toh wo uska confidence badhana nahi chahte. Samjh rahe ho. Game hai na, game mein aise nahi mila sakte. (I’m his sister, so they don’t want to boost his confidence. You know, it’s a game, they can’t allow such meetings.)”

Another paparazzo asked her about the recent viral incident where Shehbaaz requested fans of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Malhotra to vote for him. Shehnaaz smiled and said they had discussed it, adding that viewers would see the full story unfold in the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations

This week, the contestants who are on the chopping block are Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Farhanna Bhatt, Neelam Giri and Shehbaaz Badesha. Except for contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari, the rest of the housemates are nominated, and one of them is set to bid farewell to the show.

What Is Shehnaaz Gill Working On?

The Bigg Boss 13 fame is all set to make her production debut with the Punjabi film, Ikk Kudi. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film promises a light-hearted but emotionally genuine story. The upcoming film will starUdaybir Sandhu, Gurjazz, Juss, Nirmal Rishi, Gurinder Makna, Gurdial Paras, Sukhi Chahal, Harby Sangha, Neha Dayal, Balwinder Bullet, Nikita Grover and Jass Dhillon alongside Shehnaz. The movie will be distributed to theatres on October 31.

Apart from that, Shehnaz Gill is preparing for Sab First Class, which stars her opposite Varun Sharma. The makers are yet to announce an official release date.

