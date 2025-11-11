Sherlyn Chopra Reveals She’s Getting Breast Implants Removed: ‘To Bring Back Stamina Into My Life’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 20:41 IST

Sherlyn Chopra has undergone breast implant removal surgery after years of chronic pain, calling it her “brand new life” and telling fans to “live with no excess baggage.”

Sherlyn Chopra has never been one to follow the script. The actor-model, who’s often made headlines for her bold choices and outspoken views, has now taken a deeply personal decision.

Sherlyn recently revealed that she is undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants after suffering from years of “chronic pain” in her back, chest, neck, and shoulders. The actor shared a video from the hospital, explaining her decision and calling it the beginning of a “brand new life.”

In the clip, Sherlyn said, “Hey guys. Since the last couple of months, I have been enduring chronic back pain, chest pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and also chronic pressure in my chest area. After a series of medical investigations and back and forth consultations with medical experts, I have realized that the cause of my chronic pain has been my heavy breast implants.”

She added, “To bring back agility, vitality, and stamina into my life, I have decided to have my breast implants removed once and for all. Am I nervous? A little. Excited? Immensely. I cannot wait to start a brand new life with no excess baggage. I pray that the Almighty bless me and the hands of the surgeons who are going to be performing my breast implant removal surgery today. God bless us all.”

Sherlyn Chopra’s fight with kidney failure and lupus

Back in 2024, she had shared that she has an autoimmune disorder called Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which resulted in her kidney failure in 2021.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sherlyn shared that her doctor told her to keep this health disorder under control and she needs medication for the rest of her life. Following this, she added, “I take it three times a day, morning, afternoon and evening. They also advised that I should never contemplate getting pregnant because it could be life-threatening for both the baby and the mother”.

