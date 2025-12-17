Shilpa Shetty Calls FIR Against Bastian Bengaluru ‘Baseless’, Says ‘Justice Will Prevail’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 13:49 IST

An FIR against Bastian Bengaluru, owned by actor Shilpa Shetty, was filed for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours and allowing late-night parties in violation of rules.

Shilpa Shetty calls FIR against Bastian Bengaluru baseless and motivated.

Shilpa Shetty has called the FIR against her restaurant Bastian Bengaluru ‘baseless and motivated’. Recently, the Bollywood actress issued a statement via her Instagram stories and shared that she is hopeful for justice. Shetty mentioned that they are cooperating with the investigative authorities and urged the media to ‘exercise restraint’.

“We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon’ble High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice (sic),” she wrote.

Why Was An FIR Against Bastian Bengaluru Filed?

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Bengaluru police registered an FIR against Bastian, owned by actor Shilpa Shetty, for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours and allowing late-night parties in violation of rules. The case was registered following suo motu complaints under Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act. The FIR was then filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station since Bastian is located on St. Mark’s Road in the city.

Reportedly, Bastian continued its operations until 1.30 am on December 11, beyond the stipulated closing time. Police have booked cases against the managers and staff of the establishment for violating the rules.

Bastian Mumbai Also In Trouble?

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department carried out raids at Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Wednesday, December 17. CNN-News18 has learnt that search operations were conducted at the restaurant on Wednesday morning, and more details are awaited. Bastion is co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. It has been known for its seafood dominance since its inception in 2016.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 17, 2025, 13:49 IST

News movies bollywood Shilpa Shetty Calls FIR Against Bastian Bengaluru ‘Baseless’, Says ‘Justice Will Prevail’