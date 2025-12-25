Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Christmas With Family, Hopes For ‘Love And Joy’ | Photos | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 15:04 IST

The Christmas celebration comes at a time when Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been facing fraud allegations.

Shilpa Shetty shares festive photos with Raj Kundra and children on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty is celebrating Christmas with her family. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures embracing the festive spirit. In the photos, Shilpa was seen posing with her husband, Raj Kundra and their children. A Santa Claus and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree can also be seen in the background.

Some of the pictures that Shilpa dropped also shared glimpses of a Christmas cake and her children enjoying swings. In the last picture of the post, the entire family was seen flaunting their smiles as they posed for the camera.

In the caption of her post, Shilpa wrote, “Christmassing ♥️♥️🎄🎄Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents 🎁🤪) Merry Christmas all!”

The Christmas celebration comes at a time when Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been facing fraud allegations. Earlier this year, the couple was booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in connection with a loan-cum-investment deal. Another unknown person was also charged in connection with the incident.

The complainant, Deepak Kothari, has alleged that the couple defrauded him of over Rs 60 crore, which involved Shetty and Kundra’s now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. According to Kothari, he invested the amount between 2015 and 2023 under the pretext of expanding a business, but the money was allegedly misused for personal expenses. EOW is now investigating the case.

Previously, Kundra denied the allegations against him and his wife and wrote on X, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues raised are being given a criminal angle without any legal basis.” He added, “A petition to quash the case has already been filed in the High Court and is pending. We have fully cooperated with the investigation and are confident that justice will be served. We have complete faith in law enforcement and the Indian judiciary. We respectfully ask the media to show restraint as the matter is still in court.”

First Published: December 25, 2025, 15:04 IST

News movies bollywood Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Christmas With Family, Hopes For ‘Love And Joy’ | Photos