Shilpa Shetty Reacts To Soaring Tomato Prices In Hilarious Video and It Has Dhadkan Twist To It

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২০, ২০২৩ ৪:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
Shilpa Shetty drops a hilarious video to react to rising tomato prices.

Shilpa Shetty drops a hilarious video to react to rising tomato prices.

Prior to Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Urfi Javed also reacted to skyrocketing tomato prices.

Rising tomato prices have been a talking point for a long time now. Several celebrities including Suniel Shetty and Urfi Javed have also reacted to skyrocketing tomato prices. Now, Shilpa Shetty has joined them too.

On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Twitter handle and dropped a hilarious video in which she was seen buying tomatoes. However, the actress added the dialogue, “How dare you? Khabardaar mujhe choone ki koshish ki. Kis haq se tumne mujhe chua? Tumhara koi haq nahi hai mujhpe” in the video and left everyone laughing out loud. In the caption, Shilpa referred to her 2000 movie and wrote, “टमाटर ke prices are raising my Dhadkan”. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with India Today, Suniel Shetty also reacted to rising tomato prices and said, “My wife only brings vegetables that are fresh and last for only a couple of days. We prefer to have fresh vegetables. However, the prices of tomatoes have increased lately, affecting people like us in the kitchen.”

Prior to this, Urfi Javed also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she sported tomatoes as her earrings. Not just this, in one of the photos, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was also seen eating a raw tomato. In the last two slides of her post, Urfi shared clippings of two news reports. While one of them mentioned how Suniel Shetty is eating fewer tomatoes due to rising prices, another claimed that a farmer in Maharashtra has become a millionaire by selling tomatoes. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Urfi wrote, “Tomatoes ???? are the new gold (sic)”. Check out her post here:

For the unversed, prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing across the country. In Mumbai, tomatoes are available at Rs 137/KG. On the other hand, in Delhi, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 140/KG.

