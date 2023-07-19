বুধবার , ১৯ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra To Play Hero In His Biopic Based On His Jail Time In Porn Case?

জুলাই ১৯, ২০২৩ ৪:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
shilpa and raj


Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra likely to make his acting debut soon. (Photo: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra likely to make his acting debut soon. (Photo: Instagram)

Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection to the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is likely to make his acting debut soon. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, a film based on Kundra’s 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case will be made soon. Reportedly, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.

“The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. “The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script,” the source added. However, it should also be noted that Raj Kundra has not made any official announcement regarding this so far.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection to the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Later in 2022, Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he was innocent and alleged that it was all ‘personal vendetta’ of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to probe the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

“I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers,” he had written in his letter as reported by Mid-Day.

In December 2022, Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra in connection to the case. The top court’s decision came after the Bombay High Court had rejected Kundra’s plea for pre-arrest protection in the case.

