Shilpa Shinde ‘Never Thought’ She Would Return To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Says It Is For Her Fans | Television News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 07:53 IST

Shilpa Shinde explained that it’s hard to make a place in the industry and if she’s back in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, it’s because she earned it.

Shilpa Shinde returns as Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.

The popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is coming back with a new version called Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0. Fans are excited because Shilpa Shinde is returning as the original Angoori Bhabhi, the role that made her famous. The makers recently released a promo showing a spooky story set in a town called Ghunghatganj, with a veiled statue adding a scary twist to the comedy. Shilpa is seen saying her famous line, ‘Sahi Pakde Hain,’ which fans love.

Shilpa is coming back to the show after almost ten years, having left earlier due to issues with the makers. Her return has made fans happy, as they missed her as Angoori Bhabhi. Shilpa said that ten years is a long time for an actor and she never thought she would return or play the role again.

She explained that it’s hard to make a place in the industry, and if she’s back in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, it’s because she earned it. She said she’s returning for the audience to make them happy and fulfill their wishes.

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, said this is the best promo the show has had in almost 11 years, and that the new season will have horror, comedy, suspense, and thriller. He admitted that adding horror is risky, but the team felt it was time to take the show to a new level.

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari, said people are praising the promo and that it clearly shows what the makers want to present this season. Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who plays Anita Bhabhi, said Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 is an upgraded version and the comedy will be just as fun. She added that being part of a show loved for so many years makes her feel happy and that she has always felt like she belonged. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 will premiere on &TV and ZEE5 on December 22.

First Published: December 20, 2025, 07:53 IST

