Shilpa Shirodkar Says She’s 10th Fail, Quit Films For ‘Double MBA’ Husband | Bollywood News

Shilpa revealed that her decision to leave Mumbai came easily after meeting her husband.

Shilpa Shirodkar says she has no regrets about leaving Bollywood at the peak of her career.

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who starred in hits like Hum, Aankhen, and Khuda Gawah, has opened up about walking away from a flourishing Bollywood career to live a quiet life abroad. In a recent interview, Shilpa Shirodkar shared how marrying Aparesh Ranjit — a banker and double MBA — changed the course of her life. She moved to New Zealand after marriage and has never regretted the decision.

“I don’t regret taking a break. I miss being busy, but I married such a sweet, nice and simple man and that was important for me to start my life,” she told Pinkvilla. “Unfortunately, I left India and which is why it was difficult for me to continue working.”

Shilpa revealed that her decision to leave Mumbai came easily after meeting her husband. “I never wanted to leave Mumbai as I was very close to my parents, but then I met my husband and within one and a half day, I said yes to him,” she said. “He was going to go abroad to study… I just liked his honesty so much that I didn’t even think what am I doing.”

The actor also touched upon the stark difference in their educational backgrounds. “I am a 10th fail. My husband is a banker. He is a double MBA and very well-read. I never felt small in front of him,” she stated. “I can talk to him and his colleagues about everything.”

On whether she received film offers after marriage, Shilpa said, “It wasn’t the space when women would get roles after marriage… I wasn’t such a big star. People were happy ki gayi toh gayi.”

She added that moving abroad without friends, living on a budget, and building a new life helped shape her. Shilpa returned to Indian TV years later but remains content with the choices she made.

