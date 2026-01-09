Shin Min Ah Eyes First Post-Marriage Drama, In Talks To Romance Lee Jin Wook | Korean News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 02:45 IST

Shin Min Ah is in talks for romance drama Wed Thurs Fri opposite Lee Jin Wook, which could mark her first acting project after marrying Kim Woo Bin.

Shin Min Ah is reportedly in talks for her first post-marriage K-drama opposite Lee Jin Wook.

Shin Min Ah appears ready to return to work soon after tying the knot. The beloved actress, who recently married longtime partner Kim Woo Bin, is reportedly already considering her next acting project. According to a report by OSEN on January 9 (local time), Shin Min Ah has been approached for the female lead in an upcoming romance K-drama tentatively titled Wed Thurs Fri.

The report further states that Sweet Home actor Lee Jin Wook is in talks to play the male lead opposite her. Shortly after the news surfaced, Shin Min Ah’s agency AM Entertainment confirmed that the actress has received the offer and is currently reviewing the script, though a final decision has not yet been made. Lee Jin Wook’s side is yet to officially comment on the casting reports.

Fans have welcomed the possibility of Shin Min Ah returning to a romance-driven narrative, a genre she is widely loved for. While many would love to see her share screen space with her real-life husband Kim Woo Bin someday, the prospect of her pairing up with Lee Jin Wook has already generated excitement.

What Wed Thurs Fri Is About

Wed Thurs Fri is said to revolve around a unique setting — a restaurant that operates only three days a week. The drama aims to tell a heartfelt love story between the head chef who runs the eatery and a woman who forms a deep emotional connection with the place. If Shin Min Ah accepts the role, the series would mark her first project following her marriage.

At present, the actress is also busy with Disney+’s highly anticipated fantasy series The Remarried Empress. Shin Min Ah plays the titular character in the adaptation, sharing the screen with Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon, and Lee Se Young. Filming for the series began in mid-2025 and is expected to conclude in the coming months, making Wed Thurs Fri a potential next step once production wraps.

Lee Jin Wook, meanwhile, was last seen in Beyond the Bar, where he starred alongside Jung Chaeyeon. His possible collaboration with Shin Min Ah is being closely watched, given both actors’ strong screen presence and experience in romance-driven stories.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s Wedding and Honeymoon

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin got married in Seoul on December 20 after dating for nearly a decade. The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. Less than a month after their nuptials, the newlyweds reportedly jetted off to Spain for their honeymoon.

Photos of the couple enjoying meals together and spending quality time in Barcelona surfaced online, prompting their agencies to confirm the destination of their private trip. After celebrating Christmas in South Korea and participating in charitable activities, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are said to have flown overseas at the start of the new year to ring in this new chapter of their lives.

