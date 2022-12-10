শনিবার , ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৫শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shoaib Malik Addresses Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza, SS Rajamouli on Kantara’s Success

shoaib sani rajamouli


Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been making the headlines for some time now for their alleged separation. Although both of them have remained tight-lipped about it, a recent report states that the cricketer has finally responded to the rumours. According to ETimes, talking to a new portal Shoaib reportedly said, “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone.”

Read: Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza, Here’s What He Said

Kannada film Kantara has been breaking several records with its success. The Rishab Shetty directorial and starrer has gained a lot of love and appreciation from audiences. Recently, RRR director SS Rajamouli spoke about the film and said that one doesn’t need a big-scale film to do big numbers. “Big budgets are something.. and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that,” the filmmaker said, talking to Film Companion.

Read: SS Rajamouli Talks About Rishab Shetty’s Kantara’s Success, Says ‘You Do Not Need a…’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is known to make his opinions heard and doesn’t mince words while speaking his mind on various issues. The Scam 1992 maker has criticised a recent advertisement featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant. The filmmaker found the commercial ‘disgusting and disrespectful’ and demanded that it be taken down. Classical artists like Kaushiki Chakraborty and Purbayan Chatterjee have rallied behind Mehta, calling the ad disrespectful indeed.

Read: Hansal Mehta and Classical Musicians Express Outrage Over ‘Disrespectful Commercial’ Starring Rishabh Pant

If there is who actor whose social media is most hilarious and relatable, then it is obviously Vicky Kaushal. Each time he shares a post on his Instagram handle, he brings a smile to his fans’ and followers’ faces. On Saturday too, Vicky dropped a video that is now making his fans so ROFL. In the hilarious clip, Vicky Kaushal can be seen playing hopscotch on a lifesize chess. The actor also added a cap and looked dapper as always. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Bored game”.

Read: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bored Game’ Is Hilarious But Fans Ask If ‘Katrina Babhi’ Recorded The Video

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor’s murder case has been grabbing headlines recently. Her son has been arrested as the primary suspect in the case. According to police, Veena’s son murdered her over property dispute. He is accused of brutally murdering the veteran actress with a baseball bat, and then disposing of her body in an isolated jungle 90 kilometers away from her home. The murder occurred in Mumbai’s posh Juhu neighborhood. The incident shocked the entire television industry.

Read: Shocking! Actress Veena Kapoor’s Son Accused of Murdering Her Over Property Dispute

Read all the Latest Movies News here



