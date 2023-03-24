Shocking! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Spark Separation Rumours As Actress IGNORES Hubby at Event

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have sent the internet into a tizzy with their latest red carpet appearance. The couple has sparked tiff rumours after Deepika seemingly ignored husband Ranveer when he tried to hold her hand at Indian Sports Honours event. Deepika and Ranveer attended the event along with the actress’ father Prakash Padukone.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ranveer tries to give Deepika his hand to hold but she appears to ignore him. Her seemingly ignoring his romantic gesture has garnered several comments on social media.

One user wrote, “Their body language has changed completely.” Another one commented, “She is not even looking at him…” “Something is off between them. He offered to hold her hand and she ignored,” a third user pointed out. However, DeepVeer fans came to the couple’s rescue. “If they hold hands, people will say they are showing off, if they are not holding hands, people will say they are having problems. You can’t please people. They are the most genuine and generous couple,” wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be joining Hrithik Roshan for an important schedule of Fighter. A source close to PinkVilla earlier reported, “Hrithik and Deepika will shoot for one of the most important schedules of the film starting from March 19. It would be a wrap on this schedule by April end. The dates of shoot have been strategically clustered to shoot and prep simultaneously. The shoot will be done at real locations in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, followed by a week of prep work.” Talat Aziz too is a part of this schedule and he plays the role of Hrithik’s father. On the other hand, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

