Shocking Video Shows Kim Soo Hyun At Kim Sae-Ron’s Home; Actress Heard Asking, ‘Are You Filming Me?’

মার্চ ১৯, ২০২৫
মার্চ ১৯, ২০২৫ ৪:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
The video’s emergence follows Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, denying any past relationship with Kim Sae-Ron during her teenage years.

Kim Soo Hyun allegedly started dating Kim Sae Ron when she was 15. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A bombshell video featuring the late Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun has taken the internet by storm. On March 18, Garosero Research Institute (HoverLab) released a clip allegedly showing the actors spending time together at Sae-Ron’s home. The video’s emergence follows Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, denying any past relationship with Kim Sae-Ron during her teenage years.

In the video, Kim Sae-Ron is seen using a massage device on her back while casually chatting with Kim Soo-Hyun, who appears to be recording her. According to translations from fan accounts, the late actress can be heard asking the Queen of Tears actor, “Are you filming me?”

Garosero Research Institute has warned that unless Kim Soo-Hyun issues a public apology to Kim Sae-Ron’s bereaved family, they will consult with her relatives and consider releasing additional videos, allegedly containing clearer footage of his face.

The controversy deepens with past messages from Kim Sae-Ron’s phone, which were released by her family to counter Gold Medalist’s denials. The messages, dated August 13, 2018, reveal conversations where Kim Soo-Hyun allegedly asked Kim Sae-Ron to delete their KakaoTalk chats and instead communicate via Telegram.

The texts reportedly include statements such as, “Are you really going to delete all our chats like this??” “This is a call,” and “Pick up.” According to Sae-Ron’s family, these messages contradict Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency’s claim that no relationship existed when she was underage.

With tensions escalating, the bereaved family has stated that if necessary, they will seek forensic analysis of photos to substantiate their claims that Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron were involved when she was still a minor.

