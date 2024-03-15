শুক্রবার , ১৫ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১লা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shoojit Sircar’s REVEALS His Next With Abhishek Bachchan Is An ‘Emotional, Slice-Of-Life’ Film: ‘I Will Take You On…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৫, ২০২৪ ৮:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
shoojit sircar abhishek bachchan film 2024 03 a0b069a9d61513552ab23bb8001ff49f


Shoojit Sircar reveals his next film is with Abhishek Bachchan.

Shoojit Sircar reveals his next film is with Abhishek Bachchan.

Shoojit Sircar is gearing up to present his yet-to-be-titled film starring Abhishek Bachchan later this year.

Shoojit Sircar is counted among the finest directors in Indian cinema. The filmmaker who has churned out films like Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, October is coming up with yet another directorial that will feature Abhishek Bachchan. While the details about the film remain under wraps, it is imperative to note that this is Sircar’s first collaboration with AB Jr.

His forthcoming movie, a Rising Sun Films production, recently wrapped up shooting, primarily in the USA. In a conversation with The Quint, Sircar revealed, “It’s another emotional, slice-of-life film. My stories are always related to life and they have humour in them. I have always tried to experiment with different genres, keeping the journey of life as the main theme. I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man’s journey.”

The director also shared his aspiration to connect with global audiences. He said, “My aim with all my films is to reach audiences worldwide. My latest work continues this mission by delving into the life of an ordinary man embarking on an extraordinary journey, bringing smiles along the way.”

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham had won 5 awards at the 69th National Film Awards including Best Hindi Feature Film. The Film celebrated the patriotism and valour of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and it received much acclaim and appreciation from audiences across the globe.

Sardar Udham starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead and was produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Despite their joint effort, Sardar Udham, receiving five prestigious awards, including Best Hindi Film, at the 69th National Awards, Vicky Kaushal, who brilliantly portrayed Udham Singh, did not receive the Best Actor accolade. The award went to Allu Arjun, the lead actor of Pushpa: The Rise.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

