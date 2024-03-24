Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Relationship With Rahul Mody? Fans Say THIS Pendant Proves It | See Photo

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most celebrated and versatile actresses. She has carved a niche for herself among the audience. The actress has also been in the headlines after she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. While the duo haven’t confirmed their relationship, Shraddha Kapoor’s recent Instagram post sparked interest among eagle-eyed fans, as their caught a glimpse of something that they believe reveals something about her love life.

On Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures, dressed in a comfy purple night dress, with starfish, conch shells imprinted on it. Each snap captured various expressions of her. However, it was the locket around her neck that caught everyone’s attention. It had a chain around the letter ‘R’. She wrote the caption, “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi .”

Take a look:

Several netizens took to the comment section to react to her post. One of them wrote, “Ye R naam ke locket ka kya rahasya hai Jiji(with laughing and crying emoji)”. Another one commented,

“Your necklace hehehehe”. Someone else said, “R? Ye kya Raaz hai batao Zara?”. A fan also stated, “Ye R se Rahul Mody confirm samjhe?”

Just a few days back, a source told Hindustan Times that Shraddha and Rahul might be making their relationship official anytime soon, “They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight. They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight,” they revealed.

Rahul is a writer and is known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Rahul is from Mumbai and pursued his studies at the Whistling Woods International Institute. He started as an intern on the sets of Luv Ranjan’s 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama and eventually took on the role of associate director.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to headline a trilogy based on a ‘naagin’. However, that film has been shelved. She recently revealed that her upcoming projects will be based on time travel and mythology. Shraddha will be next seen in director Amar Kaushik’s highly anticipated comedy horror film, Stree 2, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkumar Rao.