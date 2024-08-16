শুক্রবার , ১৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১লা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Shraddha Kapoor Gets Mobbed As She Steps Out of Stree 2 Show; Paps Tell Her ‘Hit Hai Film’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৬, ২০২৪ ৫:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Shraddha Kapoor Gets Mobbed As She Steps Out of Stree 2 Show; Paps Tell Her ‘Hit Hai Film’ | Watch

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor at Stree 2 screening.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor at Stree 2 screening.

Shraddha Kapoor was mobbed by fans after stepping out of a Stree 2 show. She greeted paps with folded hands and expressed gratitude for the film’s thunderous response.

Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the titular role in Stree 2, was caught on camera as she stepped out of a packed screening in Mumbai on 15th August, and the video has since gone viral. Dressed in a vibrant red sweatshirt paired with wide-legged jeans and white sneakers, Shraddha looked chic as she made her way through an eager crowd outside the theatre. The frenzy was palpable, with fans and paparazzi alike trying to catch a glimpse of the star, who seemed genuinely touched by the overwhelming response to her film.

As she exited the theatre, Shraddha was mobbed by a large crowd, and the paparazzi, who were on the scene, excitedly informed her that Stree 2 was a massive hit, with housefull shows across the city. In response, Shraddha, ever the gracious star, greeted them with folded hands, her humility shining through despite the chaos surrounding her. She crossed her fingers and expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much.”

But it wasn’t just about acknowledging the success. Concerned for everyone’s safety amid the crowd’s excitement, Shraddha asked the paparazzi to be careful as the situation began to get a bit out of control.

Stree 2, a horror-comedy from Maddock Films, has been receiving a thunderous response at the box office. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, capitalised on the anticipation of its sequel and positive word of mouth, leading to record-breaking collections on its opening day. Released on Independence Day, the movie registered a whopping Rs 46 crore net domestically on its first day, along with an additional Rs 8.55 crore from paid previews, bringing its total opening collection to Rs 54.5 crore.

This massive opening makes Stree 2 the fourth-highest opener in Bollywood history, a remarkable achievement for a mid-sized film. The film’s box office tsunami left behind some of the industry’s biggest blockbusters, including Hrithik Roshan’s War, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Shraddha Kapoor’s heartfelt gesture and the film’s roaring success have made Stree 2 the talk of the town, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood’s horror-comedy genre.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Shraddha Kapoor Gets Mobbed As She Steps Out of Stree 2 Show; Paps Tell Her ‘Hit Hai Film’ | Watch
Shraddha Kapoor Gets Mobbed As She Steps Out of Stree 2 Show; Paps Tell Her ‘Hit Hai Film’ | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পাল্টা অভ্যুত্থানের চেষ্টা করলে ছাত্র-জনতা প্রতিহত করবে : সমন্বয়ক সারজিস
পাল্টা অভ্যুত্থানের চেষ্টা করলে ছাত্র-জনতা প্রতিহত করবে : সমন্বয়ক সারজিস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale gifts PM Modi an idol of Lord Ganesha | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale gifts PM Modi an idol of Lord Ganesha | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
এইচএসসি’র বাকি পরীক্ষা ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর শুরু
এইচএসসি’র বাকি পরীক্ষা ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর শুরু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
International Media Workshop for Journalists Discuss Institutional Peace

International Media Workshop for Journalists Discuss Institutional Peace

 ভেন্টিলেটর খোলা হয়েছে, কথা বলতে পারছেন রুশদি

ভেন্টিলেটর খোলা হয়েছে, কথা বলতে পারছেন রুশদি

 সেনা কল্যাণ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৩ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

সেনা কল্যাণ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৩ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 নোবিপ্রবিতে ভর্তির মেধাতালিকা প্রকাশ

নোবিপ্রবিতে ভর্তির মেধাতালিকা প্রকাশ

 ‘চাতুর্যপূর্ণ ইসি আইন সরকারের জন্য বুমেরাং হবে’

‘চাতুর্যপূর্ণ ইসি আইন সরকারের জন্য বুমেরাং হবে’

 ওয়াশিংটন ডিসিতে শেখ কামালের জন্মবার্ষিকী পালন

ওয়াশিংটন ডিসিতে শেখ কামালের জন্মবার্ষিকী পালন

 এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা শুরু আজ, অংশ নিচ্ছে সাড়ে ১৩ লাখ শিক্ষার্থী

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা শুরু আজ, অংশ নিচ্ছে সাড়ে ১৩ লাখ শিক্ষার্থী

 Had warned Charlie Dean for leaving the crease early repeatedly, told umpires too: Deepti Sharma | Cricket News

Had warned Charlie Dean for leaving the crease early repeatedly, told umpires too: Deepti Sharma | Cricket News

 জয়পুরহাটে ট্রাক্টর চালকের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

জয়পুরহাটে ট্রাক্টর চালকের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

 Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K Titled KaalChakra?; Ananya Panday’s Bodyguard Pushes Fan

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K Titled KaalChakra?; Ananya Panday’s Bodyguard Pushes Fan