Shraddha Kapoor Gets Mobbed As She Steps Out of Stree 2 Show; Paps Tell Her ‘Hit Hai Film’ | Watch

Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the titular role in Stree 2, was caught on camera as she stepped out of a packed screening in Mumbai on 15th August, and the video has since gone viral. Dressed in a vibrant red sweatshirt paired with wide-legged jeans and white sneakers, Shraddha looked chic as she made her way through an eager crowd outside the theatre. The frenzy was palpable, with fans and paparazzi alike trying to catch a glimpse of the star, who seemed genuinely touched by the overwhelming response to her film.

As she exited the theatre, Shraddha was mobbed by a large crowd, and the paparazzi, who were on the scene, excitedly informed her that Stree 2 was a massive hit, with housefull shows across the city. In response, Shraddha, ever the gracious star, greeted them with folded hands, her humility shining through despite the chaos surrounding her. She crossed her fingers and expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much.”

But it wasn’t just about acknowledging the success. Concerned for everyone’s safety amid the crowd’s excitement, Shraddha asked the paparazzi to be careful as the situation began to get a bit out of control.

Stree 2, a horror-comedy from Maddock Films, has been receiving a thunderous response at the box office. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, capitalised on the anticipation of its sequel and positive word of mouth, leading to record-breaking collections on its opening day. Released on Independence Day, the movie registered a whopping Rs 46 crore net domestically on its first day, along with an additional Rs 8.55 crore from paid previews, bringing its total opening collection to Rs 54.5 crore.

This massive opening makes Stree 2 the fourth-highest opener in Bollywood history, a remarkable achievement for a mid-sized film. The film’s box office tsunami left behind some of the industry’s biggest blockbusters, including Hrithik Roshan’s War, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Shraddha Kapoor’s heartfelt gesture and the film’s roaring success have made Stree 2 the talk of the town, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood’s horror-comedy genre.