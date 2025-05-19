Shraddha Kapoor Walks Out Of Rahi Anil Barve’s Film? Director REACTS

Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 19:27 IST

Amid reports of Shraddha Kapoor exiting Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming project over a fee dispute, director Rahi Anil Barve gave a clarification about it.

Rahi Anil Barve asked people not to believe rumours, amid reports of Shraddha Kapoor walking out of his upcoming film

Shraddha Kapoor was reportedly set to star in a thriller helmed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, yesterday, several reports on the Internet claimed that the actress has exited the project due to a remuneration issue. As per a PeepingMoon report, the actress reportedly demanded an upfront fee of Rs. 17 crore plus a share of the film’s profits, and the makers felt the amount was too high. Now, director Rahi Anil Barve has broken his silence. While he didn’t specifically mention Shraddha Kapoor’s exit, he asked people not to believe in the rumours currently floating on the Internet.

On Monday, director Rahi Anil Barve took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you.” Check out the post below.

Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ARxyRUYiqh— rahi anil barve (@BarveRahi) May 19, 2025

When ETimes contacted the director, he neither confirmed nor denied Shraddha’s exit from the film. “These are all rumours. Everything is a rumour,” he said. When asked directly about the actress walking out of the project, he said, “Right now all I can say is that I’m finishing Rakt Brahmand. I am working on my next. That’s it.”

According to Peeping Moon, Shraddha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor couldn’t agree on the financial terms. While Shraddha reportedly demanded Rs 17 crore, plus a slice of the profits, Ekta felt that it was too steep, especially for a woman-centric film. The popular producer feared it might blow up the entire budget. The report suggests that the makers are already in talks with a leading actress to replace Shraddha.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has Stree 3 in the pipeline. Apart from that, there’s buzz that Shraddha might be collaborating with producers Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Boney Kapoor. However, nothing’s locked in yet. She is also gearing up for Naagin Trilogy, a mega-budget venture directed by Vishal Furia.

