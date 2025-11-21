Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Summoned In Dawood-Linked Drug Case; Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Makes Big Comment | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 22:55 IST

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by Mumbai police in Dawood Ibrahim-linked drug case; Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev makes a bold statement in court.

In a big development in the ongoing inheritance battle regarding late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, his widow Priya Sachdev has informed the Delhi High Court that it is a ‘healthy tradition’ for a husband to give all his assets to his wife. Her counsel told the court on Thursday that even Sunjay’s father had given everything to his wife, Rani Kapur, in his will.

For more: Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Sachdev Makes Big Comment In Court, Explains ‘Healthy Tradition’

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, has been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police in connection with an investigation related to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s drug parties. Siddhanth, an assistant director who later acted in movies like Shootout At Wadala and Ugly, has been asked to appear on November 25, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

For more: Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Summoned By Mumbai Police In Dawood Ibrahim-Linked Drug Parties Case

Pavitra Punia recently surprised social media after she announced her engagement to a Mumbai-based businessman. The actress shared a series of pictures from her engagement ceremony while keeping the identity of her fiancé hidden. Now, reports say the couple is planning to tie the knot in 2027, marking the beginning of their forever.

For more: Pavitra Punia To Marry Her Businessman Fiance In March 2027: Report

Television actor Jay Bhanushali shared a joyous video on Instagram featuring himself with his daughter, Tara Bhanushali. Amid divorce rumours with wife Mahhi Vij, the actress has reacted to his latest post starring Tara. Mahhi commented on the video, simply writing, “Hahahah,” to which Jay replied with a laughing emoji.

For more: Amid Divorce Rumours, Mahhi Vij Reacts To Jay Bhanushali’s Video With Daughter Tara

Dipika Kakar got emotional in one of her recent YouTube vlogs while talking about her ongoing liver cancer diagnosis. The actress, who was with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, mentioned that even though her reports are normal, she feels anxious. She said that she tries to be strong during this difficult time but often breaks down because her “heart simply can’t hold it all.”

For more: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down Amid Cancer Treatment: ‘There’s Fear In My Heart’

First Published: November 21, 2025, 22:55 IST

