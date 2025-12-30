Shrey Mittal Makes Television Comeback With Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar | Television News

মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:০৩ অপরাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shrey joins the show at a time when it needed a boost in drama and audience engagement.

Fans are excited to watch how Shrey's character will grow. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Shrey Mittal, who won hearts with his role in the supernatural hit show Naagin 6, is all set to make a grand return to television. This time, he is stepping into a completely new avatar in Colors TV’s drama Mangal Lakshmi—Lakshmi Ka Safar.

Shrey joins the show at a time when it needed a boost in drama and audience engagement. Recently, Shubham Dipta’s exit, who played the lead of the show as Kartik Nigam, marked a major turning point in the show.

After Shubham’s exit, Manan Joshi entered the show as Karan, an anti-hero. Over time, his character evolved from being a negative force to becoming an essential support for the female lead, Lakshmi, played by Sanika Amit.

Earlier, the show made headlines amid rumours of it going off-air. While viewers were still adjusting to recent narrative shifts, the makers decided to bring in Shrey to give the storyline a fresh boost. With his entry, audiences can expect a fresh storyline.

Fans are excited to watch how Shrey’s character will interact with Lakshmi and Karan and how the plot will grow as the show prepares for these new developments.

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, which is produced by Suzana Ghai under Panorama Entertainment, has been experimenting with its plot and characters to keep viewers hooked.

Recently, the show has introduced actress Shritama Mukherjee, who is known for her appearances in shows like Dekha So Khwaab and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, in an important role.

About Mangal Lakshmi

The show is an official adaptation of the Kannada TV series Bhagyalakshmi. It premiered on February 27, 2024, on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioHotstar. The show stars Deepika Singh, Sanika Amit and Naman Shaw in pivotal roles along with Manan Joshi and Shrey Mittal.

Shrey’s Television Journey

He first came into the limelight after winning MTV’s reality show Splitsvilla Season 12 in 2020. He has been a part of various shows such as Pishachini, Indiawaali Maa and Bekaboo.

In 2024, Shrey Mittal was part of the drama‑comedy web series Social Disconnect, directed by Karishma Kohli, which also starred Ileana D’Cruz, Vihaan Samat, and Anya Singh. He also made a film debut with the Bollywood film Operation AMG in the same year.

December 30, 2025, 18:52 IST

