Shreya Dhanwanthary Unveils New Look As ‘Yamini’ In A Stunning Red Dress For Guns And Gulaabs; Photo

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary will soon be seen in Raj and DK’s directorial Guns and Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her character Yamini. Shreya dressed up in a red bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She styled the outfit with diamond jewellery and held a red rose. Shreya captioned the photos, “एक गुलाबी शाम with #yummyamini (A pink evening with #yummyyamini).”

Fans of the actor took to the comments section to appreciate her look. One person wrote, “Always a stunner.. ????????????❤️” Another added, “Marvelous awesome lovely superb adorable gorgeous @shreyadhan13″ One fan wrote, “@shreyadhan13 am lost in your beautiful eyes ????❤️” One person commented, “Never before seen look ????????????????????”

Shreya’s friends from the industry also expressed their appreciation. Actor Pooja Gor wrote, “Hottest ????????” Critic Raja Sen commented, “Rose-rose ki baat :-)”

The film’s trailer had dropped earlier this month. It also features Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. The film will be an action-comedy with elements of thriller. It will be set in the 90s. In the trailer, Rajkummar’s look included a thick head of hair and a stylish jacket. The actor has previously displayed his comedic skills in thrillers like Stree. The trailer also shows Dulquer Salmaan as a ‘family man’. He will portray the character of a cop in the film.

Netflix had released the film’s trailer with the caption, “Get your paana, pistol and roses ready! @rajanddk have created a genre-mashup unlike any before blending romance, comedy, pulp, action with lots of thrills and kills. #GunsAndGulaabs, streaming from Aug 18, only on Netflix ????????”

The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. of The Family Man fame. The film will mark their second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao after the 2018 movie Stree. It will also see Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao reunite on screen for the third time, after Shaitan and Badhaai Do.