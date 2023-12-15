শুক্রবার , ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shreyas Talpade Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ৭:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 06 06t154326.224


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: December 14, 2023, 23:30 IST

Shreyas Talpade is 47 years old.

Shreyas Talpade is 47 years old.

Shreyas Talpade complained of uneasiness and collapsed. He was then rushed to a hospital where he later underwent angioplasty.

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening. The actor, who is 47 years old, was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie in Mumbai during the day. However, when he went back home, he complained of uneasiness and collapsed. Talpade was then rushed to a hospital where he later underwent angioplasty.

“He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” added the source. The hospital confirmed, “Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited,” a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed. However, News18 Showsha cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report. It should also be noted that the actor’s team has also not issued any statement as of now confirming or denying the report.

Reportedly, Shreyas Talpade was shooting for Welcome 3 during the day. Besides Talpade, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Tushar Kapoor in key roles. Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Welcome 3. Arshad confirmed that he is indeed a part of Welcome 3 earlier this year when he told Hindustan Times, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

Welcome 3 is titled Welcome To The Jungle. The original two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015 respectively. In these movies, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the iconic duo – Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. Welcome 3 will be released on Christmas 2024.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

untitled design 2023 06 06t154326.224 168604641016x9
Shreyas Talpade Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Meetig of Telecom Secretary And China Ambassador 13 12 2023 800x420
টেলিযোগাযোগ সচিবের সঙ্গে চীনের রাষ্ট্রদূতের সৌজন্য সাক্ষাৎ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
14 Dol Parliamentary Seat 14 12 2023 800x420
সমঝোতায় ১৪ দলের শরিকদের আসন কমে অর্ধেক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CTG 3 800x420
আলোয় স্মরণ বুদ্ধিজীবীদের, সাম্প্রদায়িক শক্তিকে প্রত্যাখানের ডাক
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Arot morich 800x416

আড়তের পাশে কাঁচা মরিচ খুচরায় ১০০ টাকা হেরফের

 514391 crocodile

উঠোনে ঘুরে বেড়াচ্ছে বিশাল কুমির! রাতে ঘুম থেকে উঠে চোখ কপালে, তারপর?

 wm Journalist ikbal 800x416

সাংবাদিক ইকবালকে বহিষ্কারের পেছনে ভিসির ব্যক্তিগত ক্ষোভ!

 1631750985 photo

Michael Holding announces retirement from commentary | Cricket News

 Prithil Shringla

[১] উগ্রবাদ ও কট্টরপন্থার বিরুদ্ধে সোচ্চারকণ্ঠ ছিলেন বঙ্গবন্ধু: হর্ষ বর্ধন শ্রিংলা

 IMG 20230101 WA0026

টাঙ্গাইলে বছরের প্রথম দিনে বই পেলো প্রায় ১০ লাখ শিক্ষার্থী

 acidity

Try These Tips to Avoid Acidity, Bloating and Constipation; Watch Video

 roads in karwan assembly constituency in the old city of hyderabad 2023 11 72ddf515d18af5b31967a29df7a8231e 16x9

AIMIM’s Karwan MLA in Hyderabad High on People-Connect, But Locals Lament Want of Welfare | Ground Report

 1623849088 photo

Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottles at PC, company takes USD 4 billion hit: Report | Football News

 fe1e1a15 7995 4f33 b544 08888ce883e1 5

তলপেটে, কোমরে চিনচিনে ব্যথা? এই কঠিন অসুখ হয়নি তো? এখুনি সতর্ক হন