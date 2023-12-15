Shreyas Talpade Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening. The actor, who is 47 years old, was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie in Mumbai during the day. However, when he went back home, he complained of uneasiness and collapsed. Talpade was then rushed to a hospital where he later underwent angioplasty.

“He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” added the source. The hospital confirmed, “Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited,” a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed. However, News18 Showsha cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report. It should also be noted that the actor’s team has also not issued any statement as of now confirming or denying the report.

Reportedly, Shreyas Talpade was shooting for Welcome 3 during the day. Besides Talpade, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Tushar Kapoor in key roles. Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Welcome 3. Arshad confirmed that he is indeed a part of Welcome 3 earlier this year when he told Hindustan Times, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

Welcome 3 is titled Welcome To The Jungle. The original two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015 respectively. In these movies, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the iconic duo – Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. Welcome 3 will be released on Christmas 2024.