Shreyas Talpade Starrer Mythological Drama Luv You Shankar Trailer Out, Film To Release On THIS Date

Shreyas Talpade starrer mythological drama Luv You Shankar trailer has finally been released. The film, which also stars Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey, and Mann Gandhi, will be released on April 19, 2024. The film is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, produced by Sunita Desai from SD World Films Production, VisicaFilms Pvt Ltd.

Set against the backdrop of the sacred city of Banaras, the film revolves around the bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva. The trailer opens with the introduction of Shreyas and the little boy. As the video proceeds, we see how his and Lord Shankar’s friendship grew. Talking about his excitement for the film versatile actor Shreyas Talpade said, “Being part of ‘Luv You Shankar’ was amazing. It’s a story that will make you smile and think about the wonders of life. Such kind of film really can touch the hearts of moviegoers which makes it even more special and I am really excited to treat my audience with this beautiful film.”

Watch the trailer here:

Tanisha Mukerji added, “I loved being a part of this special movie. It’s a beautiful tale that touches your heart and makes you believe in something bigger. Our adorable little lord Shiva will definitely make you smile.”

Director Rajiv S. Ruia shared, “With ‘Luv You Shankar,’ we wanted to create a movie that brings joy and inspiration to everyone who watches it. The story will take you on a magical journey to Banaras and beyond.” Luv You Shankar will release in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Apart from this, Shreyas Talpade will be seen with Tusshar Kapoor n a horror comedy Kapkapiii. The motion poster shows Shreyas and the rest of the cast including Tusshar, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee and others sitting in front of an Ouija board. The glass keeps moving on the board while all the actors look at the board with great curiosity. The most haunting part of the poster is a ghost-like figure watching the actors from outside the window. The caption reads,” A combination of Horror and Comedy you have never seen before! Laugh! Shiver! Laugh! Shiver! Repeat! when you say #aatmajidarshandona. #Motion Poster Out @bravoentertainment1! Releasing soon !.”