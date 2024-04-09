মঙ্গলবার , ৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৬শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Shreyas Talpade Starrer Mythological Drama Luv You Shankar Trailer Out, Film To Release On THIS Date

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৯, ২০২৪ ২:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
shreyas talpade 2024 04 aa54f6968d6ed5fa3529f15ef1423f1b


Last Updated:

Shreyas Talpade's Luv You Shankar releasing on April 19

Shreyas Talpade’s Luv You Shankar releasing on April 19

The film also stars Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey, and Mann Gandhi

Shreyas Talpade starrer mythological drama Luv You Shankar trailer has finally been released. The film, which also stars Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey, and Mann Gandhi, will be released on April 19, 2024. The film is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, produced by Sunita Desai from SD World Films Production, VisicaFilms Pvt Ltd.

Set against the backdrop of the sacred city of Banaras, the film revolves around the bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva. The trailer opens with the introduction of Shreyas and the little boy. As the video proceeds, we see how his and Lord Shankar’s friendship grew. Talking about his excitement for the film versatile actor Shreyas Talpade said, “Being part of ‘Luv You Shankar’ was amazing. It’s a story that will make you smile and think about the wonders of life. Such kind of film really can touch the hearts of moviegoers which makes it even more special and I am really excited to treat my audience with this beautiful film.”

Watch the trailer here:

Tanisha Mukerji added, “I loved being a part of this special movie. It’s a beautiful tale that touches your heart and makes you believe in something bigger. Our adorable little lord Shiva will definitely make you smile.”

Director Rajiv S. Ruia shared, “With ‘Luv You Shankar,’ we wanted to create a movie that brings joy and inspiration to everyone who watches it. The story will take you on a magical journey to Banaras and beyond.” Luv You Shankar will release in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Apart from this, Shreyas Talpade will be seen with Tusshar Kapoor n a horror comedy Kapkapiii. The motion poster shows Shreyas and the rest of the cast including Tusshar, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee and others sitting in front of an Ouija board. The glass keeps moving on the board while all the actors look at the board with great curiosity. The most haunting part of the poster is a ghost-like figure watching the actors from outside the window. The caption reads,” A combination of Horror and Comedy you have never seen before! Laugh! Shiver! Laugh! Shiver! Repeat! when you say #aatmajidarshandona. #Motion Poster Out @bravoentertainment1! Releasing soon !.”

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mayor Rezaul 750x563 1
‘ধর্ম যার যার, উৎসব সবার-অপব্যাখা করছে পাকিস্তানি প্রেতাত্মারা’
বাংলাদেশ
1712651594 photo
‘Strike rate bada, wickets chatka’: Advice for MI captain Hardik Pandya with ‘cuteness’ overloaded | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
shreyas talpade 2024 04 aa54f6968d6ed5fa3529f15ef1423f1b
Shreyas Talpade Starrer Mythological Drama Luv You Shankar Trailer Out, Film To Release On THIS Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Mozambique
মোজাম্বিকে ফেরিডুবি, নিহত বেড়ে ১০০ ছাড়িয়েছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Pegusus 1

Pegasus Spyware| আড়ি পাতা সম্ভব মন্ত্রীর ফোনেও! পেগাসাস স্পাইওয়্যার সম্পর্কে যে তথ্যগুলি না জানলেই নয়…

 karnataka home minister g parameshwara

Decision to Withdraw Consent for CBI Probe Against Shivakumar Only to Correct ‘Procedural Lapse’: K’taka Home Minister

 New Project 2023 01 09T225736.557

কনকনে ঠান্ডায় কাবু! এই কয়েকটি ভেষজ সঙ্গে থাকলে শীত দাঁত ফোটাতে পারবে না শরীরে

 divya dutta salman khan

Salman Khan And Divya Dutta In This Vintage Pic From A Summer Vacation Is What We Call Throwback

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 vaniastore osm056set02

DJI OSMO Action アクション カメラ 本体 予備バッテリー 2本セット 防水 電子手ぶれ補正 ビデオカメラ DJI認定ストア :osm056set02:VANIA Store – 通販

 wm JOURNALIST

সাংবাদিক হাবিবুর রহমানের মৃত্যুতে মির্জা ফখরুলের শোক

 uttora Bank

বিনিয়োগের আগে জেনে নিন উত্তরা ব্যাংক সম্পর্কে – Corporate Sangbad

 spam

SMS Bombing: কী এই নতুন বিপদ, সমাধানের পথই বা কী, দেখে নিন এক নজরে

 IMG 20240317 WA0015

আনোয়ারায় ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট দেখে ৪০০ টাকার তরমুজ ২০০ টাকা

 raha kapoor 1 2023 11 61c6196c99b32274ea0a79439f4fac75

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Precious Doll’ Raha Kapoor Gets Special Wish from Dadi Neetu, Nani Soni on 1st Birthday