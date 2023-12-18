 Buy cheap website traffic
সোমবার , ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩রা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shweta Tiwari Vibing To Yaar Mera Titliyan Warga Is A Whole Mood

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৩ ৩:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 12 2023 12 092d74c26101f0495697874efb3b6306


Published By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 14:45 IST

Shweta Tiwari enjoys Harrdy Sandhu's concert with friends. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari enjoys Harrdy Sandhu’s concert with friends. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari was spotted immersing herself in the atmosphere of Harrdy Sandhu’s In My Feelings tour, hosted at the SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has often shown her admiration for Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu. Interestingly, her daughter Palak Tiwari debuted in a music video alongside Sandhu in the viral song, Bijlee Bijlee. Recently, the actress was spotted immersing herself in the atmosphere of Harrdy’s In My Feelings tour, hosted at the SVP Stadium in Mumbai. A video shared by paparazzi page Manav Manglani, captured Shweta singing Harrdy’s popular track Titliaan, which has garnered significant attention. Sharing glimpses from the concert on her Instagram story, the actress was seen having fun at the event alongside friends, Varun Kasturia, Anushka Merchande and actor Bhavin Bhanushali.

Wearing a charming white dress with floral prints, Shweta was seen enjoying the moment as she sang along with Harrdy and fellow concert attendees during the musical performance. For those not aware, the track, Titliaan, originally sung by Afsana Khan, features Harrdy alongside Sargun Mehta in the music video. In the footage, Shweta and her friends were spotted enthusiastically cheering for the singer from the VIP stands.

On her Instagram story, Shweta Tiwari delightedly posted multiple videos capturing moments from Harrdy Sandhu’s concert. The short videos showed the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress happily dancing to various tunes. She was also seen matching steps to the beats of Bijlee Bijlee alongside actor Bhavin Bhanushali.

af 2023 12 9ceca8f20852eb1604f36d32957e543e
fajfs 2023 12 7c8ab68bf6d415c171c6fdad0d8dd4ab

Despite her hectic work schedule, Shweta Tiwari knows how to balance work and family time, as she kicked off her Christmas preparations in advance. Over the weekend, the actress dedicated her time to decorating the Christmas tree and her home with her son Reyansh. Sharing glimpses on her Instagram handle, Shweta posted a series of images capturing the happy moment. Wearing the classic red and white sweater paired with blue jeans, the images featured the mother-son duo actively decorating their home.

The initial images offered a peek at Shweta Tiwari’s stunning Christmas tree. Later, a sweet moment captured the actress showering love on her son. Another image featured the duo decorating their house. Accompanying the post, Shweta wrote, “Christmas begins.”

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in the Alt Balaji series Hum Tum And Them, where she stars alongside Akshay Oberoi. Additionally, the actress is set to impress her fans in an upcoming series by Rohit Shetty titled Indian Police Force. This much awaited series features an impressive cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Royal university 800x420
রয়েল ইউনিভার্সিটিতে বিজয় দিবসের আলোচনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CTG 2 MaijBhandari Candidates 17 12 2023 800x420
নৌকা না পেয়ে হতাশ ২ ভাণ্ডারি
বাংলাদেশ
1702893146 photo
India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Rajat Patidar or Rinku Singh – India face batting conundrum ahead of second ODI against South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 12 2023 12 092d74c26101f0495697874efb3b6306 16x9
Shweta Tiwari Vibing To Yaar Mera Titliyan Warga Is A Whole Mood
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Vola Picture

সিগারেট বিড়ি ও গুল জর্দার দাম অপরিবর্তিত থাকায় হতাশ মা সংসদ ও নাগরিক কমিটি

 btrc ecommerce ecommerce barta

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার কন্টেন্ট অপসারনের ক্ষমতা বিটিআরসি এর নেই

 shivraj singh chouhan bjp bypoll wins

MP Sarpanchs Regain ‘Power’, Shivraj Govt Restores Their Financial Rights 12 Days After Snatching Them

 wm Gm kader Edit

দুর্নীতি ও দুঃশাসনমুক্ত বাংলাদেশ গড়ার আহ্বান জিএম কাদেরের

 IMG 20210814 WA0010

[১] আবুধাবীতে জাতীয় শোক দিবস উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা

 screeshot 1 1

Screenshot নেওয়া এখন আরও সহজ! দেখে নিন গুগল ক্রোমের নতুন ফিচারের সমস্ত খুঁটিনাটি how to take best screenshot using chrome – News18 Bangla

 wm hajj1

বাংলাদেশ থেকে হজে যাবেন ৫৭ হাজার ৫৮৫ জন

 image 270662 1630043377

আজ খুলে দেওয়া হলো জাতীয় চিড়িয়াখানা দুয়ার, মানুষের ঢল

 1642999092 photo

IPL Auction 2022: Feels great to be one of those few players picked before the mega IPL auction: Ravi Bishnoi | Cricket News

 280285745 964761624169080 2559117643832587986 n

সুবিধাভোগীদের নিকট মতামত ও পরামর্শের আহবান বিএসইসি‘র – Corporate Sangbad