Shweta Tiwari Vibing To Yaar Mera Titliyan Warga Is A Whole Mood

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has often shown her admiration for Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu. Interestingly, her daughter Palak Tiwari debuted in a music video alongside Sandhu in the viral song, Bijlee Bijlee. Recently, the actress was spotted immersing herself in the atmosphere of Harrdy’s In My Feelings tour, hosted at the SVP Stadium in Mumbai. A video shared by paparazzi page Manav Manglani, captured Shweta singing Harrdy’s popular track Titliaan, which has garnered significant attention. Sharing glimpses from the concert on her Instagram story, the actress was seen having fun at the event alongside friends, Varun Kasturia, Anushka Merchande and actor Bhavin Bhanushali.

Wearing a charming white dress with floral prints, Shweta was seen enjoying the moment as she sang along with Harrdy and fellow concert attendees during the musical performance. For those not aware, the track, Titliaan, originally sung by Afsana Khan, features Harrdy alongside Sargun Mehta in the music video. In the footage, Shweta and her friends were spotted enthusiastically cheering for the singer from the VIP stands.

On her Instagram story, Shweta Tiwari delightedly posted multiple videos capturing moments from Harrdy Sandhu’s concert. The short videos showed the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress happily dancing to various tunes. She was also seen matching steps to the beats of Bijlee Bijlee alongside actor Bhavin Bhanushali.

Despite her hectic work schedule, Shweta Tiwari knows how to balance work and family time, as she kicked off her Christmas preparations in advance. Over the weekend, the actress dedicated her time to decorating the Christmas tree and her home with her son Reyansh. Sharing glimpses on her Instagram handle, Shweta posted a series of images capturing the happy moment. Wearing the classic red and white sweater paired with blue jeans, the images featured the mother-son duo actively decorating their home.

The initial images offered a peek at Shweta Tiwari’s stunning Christmas tree. Later, a sweet moment captured the actress showering love on her son. Another image featured the duo decorating their house. Accompanying the post, Shweta wrote, “Christmas begins.”

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in the Alt Balaji series Hum Tum And Them, where she stars alongside Akshay Oberoi. Additionally, the actress is set to impress her fans in an upcoming series by Rohit Shetty titled Indian Police Force. This much awaited series features an impressive cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.