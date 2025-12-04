Shyyamali De Reacts To Raj Nidimoru-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding; Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 04, 2025, 21:58 IST

From Shyyamali De reacting to Raj Nidimoru-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to Katrina Kaif talking about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, check updates here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru (of Raj & DK fame) got married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The wedding instantly became one of the most talked-about events online, not only because of Samantha’s new beginning, but also due to the sudden chatter surrounding Raj’s personal life.

It is no secret that Katrina Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor during his initial career days in Bollywood. But when she broke up with her ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ co-star, she was left devastated. In a recent interview with the YouTube channel of Zahra Jani, veteran journalist Pooja Samant opened up about Katrina’s breakup with Ranbir. She mentioned that the actress cried a lot and was emotional during the period. Katrina even thought that her career would come to an end since she had rejected several projects during her romance with Ranbir.

Ranveer Singh’s most-awaited movie, Dhurandhar, will finally hit theatres on Friday, December 5. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Aditya Dhar directorial, the first review of the movie is now out. On Thursday, a social media user shared his review of Dhurandhar and called it ‘extremely engaging’. “#Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame,” the user wrote and added that it is Ranveer Singh‘s “most intense performance” yet.

That one advertisement Shah Rukh Khan did — the unforgettable Vimal ad — has become a cultural staple, something people joke about even years later. And now, even at weddings, the superstar cannot escape playful requests connected to it. A new viral video from a high-profile Delhi wedding shows the exact moment a bride asked SRK to repeat the famous “zubaan kesari” line on stage.

Palaash Muchhal was supposed to marry Smriti Mandhana on November 23, but their wedding was postponed indefinitely after the bride’s father fell sick. Following this, several reports with different claims and speculations as to why the wedding must have been postponed made headlines. While some accused Palaash of being unfaithful, others claimed that the music composer was caught cheating red-handed by the cricketer just the night before their wedding.

