Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Hilarious Moment When Fan Mistook Him For Samay Raina | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 11:41 IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will be seen together in romantic drama titled Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Hilarious Moment When Fan Mistook Him For Samay Raina

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He has recently shared a hilarious anecdote from his travels. The actor recalled an unexpected encounter during his journey back from Kerala. He mentioned that a fan had mistaken him for Samay Raina.

TimesNow has quoted Siddhant Chaturvedi, recalling the funny incident and said, “I was travelling back from Kerala, I thought who would know me here. Suddenly, a guy came up to me and said, ‘I’m a huge fan of yours and I’ve watched everything that you’ve done.’ I got excited when he said that and thanked him. Then he was like, ‘Can I have a selfie?’ I said, ‘Yes’. Then he said, ‘Why did your show shut down?’, I thought he was referring to ‘Inside Edge 3’. You should come up with a show again, it was really good and hilarious.’ I got confused. How can someone find ‘Inside Edge’ funny? I thought maybe he has a different taste. I was looking at him from a distance. He walked to his friend and said, ‘Bro, Samay Raina.’ It was a crazy thing.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ Gets A Release Date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur is set to release on Valentine’s week in February 2026. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in what producers are billing as a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities. directs the project. Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will release Bollywood romantic drama “Do Deewane Seher Mein” on Feb. 20, 2026, reports variety.com.

Producers describe the story as a return to sincere, heartfelt romance in Hindi cinema, with the musical score blending contemporary production with melodic sensibilities designed to evoke classic romance films. The film’s title seems to have been inspired from the song “Do Deewane Seher Mein” from the 1977 film “Gharaonda”, which stars Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, Shreeram Lagoo and Jalal Agha.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Dhadak 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi is basking in love for his performance in Dhadak 2, co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film, released in theatres on August 1, is directed by Shazia Iqbal. It is the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter as the lead pair.

The story follows Neelesh, an aspiring lawyer from a marginalised caste. After admission to a prestigious college, he faces casteist abuse and dehumanising encounters. Amid the challenging circumstances, he falls in love with Vidhi, a woman from a privileged background.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: November 30, 2025, 11:41 IST

News movies bollywood Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Hilarious Moment When Fan Mistook Him For Samay Raina