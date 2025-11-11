Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fun Banter With Paps Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 12:34 IST

Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fun Banter With Paps Goes Viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in mystery thriller Vvan. The film poster was released earlier this year. Well, it will be released in 2026, and the shoot has also begun. The actors were recently spotted in the city. They indulged in a light-hearted interaction with the paparazzi, a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Filmygyan, we can see Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia returning from Vvan shoot. Paps surrounded them and the actors were also seen indulging in a fun banter with them. They even pose for them. The video has gone viral. The shoot is going on in full swing.

Watch the video here:

About Vvan:

Talking about the movie, Vvan: Force of the Forest, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is slated to release on the 15th of May, 2026. It was earlier supposed to be released around the festival of Chhatt in 2025. Announcing a new release date, Sidharth earlier wrote on social media, ‘The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026.’ Get ready for the big-screen adventure.’

The upcoming film, described as a supernatural thriller rooted in ninja mythology and mysticism, explores a world where nature, faith and the unknown collide. A recently released AI-generated teaser featured Tamanna walking through a dark forest holding a diya, while another shows Sidharth navigating through ancient ruins with a torch.

According to reports, Vvan is designed as a cinematic spectacle combining mythological symbolism with modern horror. The project holds its personal significance for Sidharth, as it marks his first film after becoming a father earlier this year. The actor, who welcomed his first child with wife Kiara Advani, has now resumed work on his film.

The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari. The folk-fantasy thriller is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures. The movie will be directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

Sidharth Malhotra In Param Sundari

Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, opened to mixed reviews but failed to leave an impressive mark. Set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala, the film is a cross-cultural love story that revolves around a North Indian man and a South Indian woman.

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Ozempic Rumours

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s body transformation caught everyone’s attention, and with the increased usage of Ozempic and Mounjaro by the public, many assumed that the actress had also resorted to such means. However, in a chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Tamannaah clarified that she has always had a leaner physique with wider hips and waist. She said that while she did find it hard to manage her weight during COVID, she is embracing her natural body and features.

Tamannaah shared, “I have been in front of the camera since the age of 15, and people have seen me grow up in front of the camera, so there is nothing to hide. Till my late 20s, I was a slender body type. That was always my body. This body in which I am right now is technically not new to me. I have grown up like this, and I have stayed like this.”

