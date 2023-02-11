Sidharth Malhotra in Tears As Kiara Advani Makes Entry on Ranjha in Wedding; Rakhi Sawant Doesn’t Want Adil to Get Bail

Kiara Advani has dropped a dreamy video from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7 after three years of dating. After sharing the first pictures from their wedding, the Shershaah co-stars have now posted a stunning video from their D-Day.

Rakhi Sawant, whose estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested after an assault case filed by her, has said that she doesn’t want him to be out on bail. The actress, in her recent interaction with media on Friday, talked up about Adil’s alleged extramarital affair and said that she wants him to be “punished” for what he has done to her.

Universal Pictures has dropped a terrific teaser of Fast X on Twitter. The studio is all set to release the 10th and penultimate instalment in the Fast Saga on May 19. The catchy teaser gives fans a first peek at two of the highly-anticipated new arrivals to the blockbuster action series, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film, in its third week of release, has already entered the 400-crore club. Now, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Siddharth Anand’s directorial has 450 crore collection insight just for its Hindi version. This is just the day after, Yash Raj Films declared that Pathaan has already earned Rs 452.95 crore net at the Indian box office, on Thursday, February 9.

When the stamp of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj and DK is printed on a project, you can’t help but set expectations from it. If the format is a series, it makes the hype all the more high, thanks to The Family Man. Farzi does carry the burden of expectations of the hit series but after eight hours of binge-watching, I realised that while The Family Man has its own benchmark, Farzi tries and almost successfully leaves a mark of its own.

