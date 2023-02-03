শুক্রবার , ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২০শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding in 4 Days; BTS’ V and Jungkook Treat Fans With Instagram Live

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৩ ২:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani bts v jungkook


Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 21:54 IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding to take place in 4 days; BTS’ Jungkook, V Surprise Fans with midnight live

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding to take place in 4 days; BTS’ Jungkook, V Surprise Fans with midnight live

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding countdown starts; BTS singers V and Jungkook break the internet with their surprise Instagram Live.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married on February 6, this weekend and the fans are excited to know every bit of detail about their special day. The couple will get hitched at Jaisalmer Suryagarh Palace and many Bollywood photographers have reached the venue to get a glimpse of the wedding. The countdown for the couple’s wedding has just started with only 4 days to the big fat celebration.

For more: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, More To Arrive At Big Fat Celebration

Kapil Sharma celebrated the second birthday of his son Trishaan in the company of his close friends. In photos from the birthday celebration, we can see Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and comedian Bharti Singh joining Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath. “Happy Birthday Aseesan.” Jassi wrote while posting photos from the day. Ginni wore a bright yellow outfit while Kapil Sharma can be spotted wearing a mint green sweater. The birthday boy was spotted wearing a cute velvety maroon onesie. Kapil and Ginni’s daughter, Anayra, was also present.

For more: Kapil Sharma Hosts Colourful Bash on Son Trishaan’s Birthday; Jasbir Jassi Posts Inside Pics

The Kapil Sharma Show sees yet another exit as its regular cast member Sidharth Sagar has reportedly decided to quit the show. Sidharth Sagar has entertained the viewers with his different characters on The Kapil Sharma Show like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh’s mimic) and Sagar Pagletu.

For more: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar Quits The Kapil Sharma Show Due to THIS Shocking Reason?

Rakhi Sawant is upset with her husband Adil Khan’s alleged affair. She recently made headlines for her wedding with him. Almost a week later, she claimed that her marriage is in danger. The paparazzi captured her in town, where she expressed her frustration. She was heard saying, “Maine Islam qubul kiya. Maine kya gunah kiya…Mujhe dhoka milra hai. Fatima naam hai mera. Mai sirf ghar basana chahti hoon. Mai sirf maa banna chahti hoon”. ( I want to have a home and good marriage with him. I want to become a mother).

For more: Rakhi Sawant Says ‘Kohinoor Heera Chodhke, Kachre Ke Pass…’ as She Talks About Hubby Adil’s Affair

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Birth Certificate 24 January 2023 750x563 1 750x563 1
গ্রামগঞ্জেও ভুয়া জন্ম নিবন্ধনের ছড়াছড়ি, গ্রেফতার ৩
বাংলাদেশ
1675370682 photo
South Africa Women beat India Women by 5 wickets in T20I Tri-series final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Health News
সিগারেটের নেশার ফলে আমূল পাল্টে যাচ্ছে সব, যৌন জীবনের বদল ভাবতেও পারবেন না – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani bts v jungkook
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding in 4 Days; BTS’ V and Jungkook Treat Fans With Instagram Live
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
SOMABESH 2

দলীয় সরকারের অধীনে নির্বাচনে যাব না: বামজোট

 Untitled 1 2301251559

রাউজানে মায়ের কোলে ওঠতে গিয়ে নাস্তা তৈরির গরম তেলে পড়ে শিশুর মৃত্যু!

 1674504321 photo

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty get married | Off the field News

 14

রাজধানীতে ১৪টি অটোরিক্সাসহ চোরচক্রের ৬ সদস্য গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 menstruation pain

Myth Around Eating Sour Food During Menstruation

 wm Abdur Rahman Gol

নৈরাজ্য সৃষ্টি করলে দাঁতভাঙা জবাব: আব্দুর রহমান

 CACADA17

মুগদার সেই তরুণীকে কানাডা সরকারের হাতে তুলে দিলেন হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 Polite and Unique Ways to Say No to a Marriage Proposal

Polite and Unique Ways to Say No to a Marriage Proposal

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Coffee

কফিতেও ওজন কমে

 wrap 12

Samantha Akkineni Asked About Divorce Rumours; Kangana Ranaut Replies to Ryan Reynolds