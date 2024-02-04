Sidharth Malhotra SHOCKED After Fan Touches His Feet At Mumbai Airport, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra has a huge fan following and there is no secret about it. Today, a video capturing the unexpected moment when a fan touched Sidharth‘s feet at Mumbai Airport. It has gone viral, leaving both the actor and viewers shocked.

In the footage, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see a fan showing heartfelt admiration for Sidharth Malhotra. He is seen touching his feet. His gesture left the actor shocked and he greeted him. Fans were also seen reacting. One of them, wrote, “Lucky fan”. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth Malhotra is currently under the success of his recently released Indian Police Force (IPS). He has made his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s web series. The series was loved by fans and now the actor has shared a BTS video featuring what it took to be DPS Kabir Malik. He took to his social handle to share the glimpse. In the video, shared by Team Sidharth, we can see Sidharth Malhotra doing all action scenes. Rohit Shetty is also directing him and showing how to do it. The actor shows his bruised arm and says, “Well, this is what happens when you are doing a Rohit Shetty action film, this is when the glass breaks but bear the pain and give your blood and sweat to do a Rohit Shetty action film.” He also said, “This is what happens when you make India’s biggest action series, hard-core raw action all different levels, and I’m loving working with Rohit Shetty sir and his team.”

The series which was released on Amazon Prime Videos begins with several bomb attacks being planned in different parts of New Delhi. It is planned on the same day as Delhi Police Raising Day, which comes as a shock for Special Cell Unit officers Kabir Malik (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and his senior officer Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi). While they can stop several attacks, around 250 people die during the blasts. They later join forces with Gujarat ATS Chief Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty) in pursuit of a man connected to Gujarat blasts, leading them to the main culprit and a part of Indian Mujahideen Haider (Mayyank Taandon) and many other skeletons that come out of the closet.

Apart from this, Sidharth also has Yodha in his kitty. It is set to hit theatres on March 15, 2024.