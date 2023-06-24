শনিবার , ২৪ জুন ২০২৩ | ১০ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sidharth Malhotra Takes a Walk At The Beach, Nostalgic Fans Say ‘Munda Kukkad Kamaal Ka’

জুন ২৪, ২০২৩ ৬:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sidharth malhotra


Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 21:31 IST

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a video of himself chilling at the beach.

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a video of himself chilling at the beach.

Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Yodha where he would be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani.

Sidharth Malhotra often shares fun moments and snippets on his Instagram handle for which he enjoys a massive fan following. He recently left his fans swooning with his latest Instagram post, a cool stylish video of him walking on the beach. Fans call out his hotness in the comments.

While Sidharth may look like an absolute thirst trap in his recent video at the beach, fans got nostalgic about his character Abhimanyu from his first film Student Of The Year. One of them wrote, ‘Kukkad Kamal da ’. Another one wrote, ‘Sid Sunshine and the Sea – perfect much ❤️’. The actor has truly raised the temperature on social media, leaving his audience and fans engaged. No word other than ‘Tempting’ could describe the video, as this look of Sidharth Malhotra is no less than a serve!

Sidharth is seen wearing a yellow vest and white pants, giving the perfect beach vibes. Keeping it casual, Sidharth completes the look by wearing comfy beach slip-ons and aviators, making the actor look cool and stylish. He uploaded a reel with the background music ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai,’ which shows his love for Kishore Kumar.

The transitions and the monochrome tint perfectly compliments the song giving it a retro vibe. He gives a quirky caption to the reel: “I sea you, sea me! #DhyaanSe” and fans and followers can’t stop drooling over the actor’s reel. Sidharth can be seen flaunting a chiseled jawline and toned shoulders, leaving the audience mesmerized to the core. The comment section filled numerous hearts, and the fans quickly expressed their love. One of the fans also commented, “Maar hi daaloge kya.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film, Yodha, which is slated to release on 27th October in theatres.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

