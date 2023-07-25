মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১০ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sidharth Malhotra Watches Oppenheimer With Kiara Advani, Calls Christopher Nolan Film ‘Masterpiece’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৫, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sid kiara


Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani watch Oppenheimer.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani watch Oppenheimer.

Sidharth Malhotra was recently snapped outside a Delhi theatre with his actress-wife Kiara Advani.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was one of the most-awaited movies which hit theatres recently. While the film is getting immense love from the audience across the world, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also praised Nolan’s movie recently. The Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram stories, shared a poster of Oppenheimer and wrote, “MASTERPIECE (fire emoji) #CHRISTOPHERNOLAN.”

This comes a day after Sidharth was snapped outside a Delhi theatre with his actress-wife Kiara Advani. For his movie date, Sidharth kept his look casual as he sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with denim cargo trousers. On the other hand, Kiara looked prettiest as ever in a white tank top paired with matching trousers. Watch the video here:

Talking about Oppenheimer, the film hit theatres on July 21 and clashed at the box office with Barbie. It is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.

Prior to Sidharth and Kiara, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were also spotted watching Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited movie. A video of the two from a Mumbai theatre had surfaced online. In the viral clip, Ranbir and Arjun were seen sitting inside a movie hall as they watched Oppenheimer. Ranbir was seen sporting a black hoodie with a cap of the same colour. Arjun Kapoor was also seen sitting next to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Potenga Sea Beach Situation 19 05 2020 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
সাগরে তলিয়ে গেছে ইসলামী বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ২ শিক্ষার্থী
বাংলাদেশ
1690252918 photo
Mohammed Siraj has taken a giant step; need guys like Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli in Tests: Rohit Sharma | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Dengue 2
Dengue Symptoms: সাধারণ জ্বর না ডেঙ্গি? কী করে বুঝবেন? বর্ষায় আগাম কী সতর্কতা নেবেন? পরামর্শ দিচ্ছেন চিকিৎসকেরা!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sid kiara
Sidharth Malhotra Watches Oppenheimer With Kiara Advani, Calls Christopher Nolan Film ‘Masterpiece’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220409 WA0000

নাগরপুরে ক্ষতবিক্ষত দুই ইউনিয়নে প্রবেশের প্রধান সড়ক।

 wm Photo Branding 1 copy 30

জবির খেলার মাঠে রাতের আঁধারে ডিএসসিসির খনন কাজ

 received 633723004887935

সিত্রাং মোকাবিলায় ১০ হাজার মানুষ আশ্রয়ের ব্যবস্থা করেছে আল্লামা আবুল খাইর ফাউন্ডেশন

 11 1

ডিএসইর পরিচালক হলেন শরীফ আনোয়ার – Corporate Sangbad

 SLEEP 3

দিনের ২২ ঘণ্টা ঘুমিয়ে কাটান এই মহিলা, কারণ শুনলে গায়ে কাঁটা দেবে আপনারও

 Dolar

ডিসেম্বরে ১.৭ বিলিয়ন ডলারের রেমিটেন্স এসেছে

 1618052122 krkhan

​KRK Says He Calls Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan ‘Brothers’

 wm Boli Khela CTG 6 25 April 2023

প্রতিরোধের বার্তা ছড়ানো ‘বলী খেলা’ আজ উৎসব

 aamir khan 1

Aamir Khan’s New Look Features Buzz Cut and White Beard, Wins Hearts on Internet

 received 653908345946938

নতুন ইসিকে নির্বাচনের উপর আস্থা ফিরিয়ে আনতে হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ