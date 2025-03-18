Sidhu Moose Wala’s Brother Turns 1, Former Punjab CM Joins Family For Heartfelt Celebration | Watch

Last Updated: March 18, 2025, 00:39 IST

The late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family marked a joyous milestone as his younger brother, Shubhdeep, turned one. Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi joined the celebration at the Moose Wala residence in Musa village, making the occasion even more special.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed their youngest son in March last year. Many videos from the intimate gathering are now circulating online, showing Channi dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with a pink turban as he attended the celebration.

During the cake-cutting ceremony, Charan Kaur held little Shubhdeep lovingly in her arms while Balkaur Singh stood beside them. The moment was filled with warmth as family and well-wishers came together to mark the occasion.

A Special Announcement

The birth of Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother was first announced by his parents on Instagram. They shared an emotional note, writing, “Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep’s followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh’s little brother to our laps. My wife’s health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support.”

Notably, Sidhu Moose Wala’s real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, making the choice of his younger brother’s name even more poignant.

Addressing Speculations

Balkaur Singh had earlier spoken about his wife Charan Kaur’s pregnancy, revealing that she conceived at the age of 58 through IVF. Addressing circulating rumours, he stated, “There are so many rumours going around about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all.”

Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala

For those unaware, Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically shot dead on May 29, 2022, by six assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, just a day after his security cover was reduced. His untimely demise left a void in the music industry, but his legacy continues to live on through his music and the love of his fans.