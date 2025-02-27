Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ১৪ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sikandar Teaser To Drop Today; Salman Khan’s Fierce New Look Set To Steal The Show | Check Time

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৫ ৩:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Sikandar Teaser To Drop Today; Salman Khan’s Fierce New Look Set To Steal The Show | Check Time

After teasing audiences with the poster and glimpses of his intense new look, the makers have finally set the date for the teaser release of Sikandar.

Sikandar will be released on Eid 2025. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sikandar will be released on Eid 2025. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Sikandar, an action-packed thriller that promises to bring the superstar back to the big screen in full force. After teasing audiences with the poster and glimpses of his intense new look, the makers have finally set the date for the teaser release. The excitement skyrocketed when Nadiadwala Grandson, the production house behind Sikandar, made a major announcement on social media. The teaser will be unveiled today, February 27, 2025, at exactly 3:33 PM.

The official post shared by the production company broke the news, displaying a bold poster with the caption, “Salman Khan in Sikandar, an AR Murugadoss film. Film teaser unveiling tomorrow at 3:33 PM. EID 2025.” The caption also added, “The wait is almost over. Set your reminders to see a glimpse of Sikandar tomorrow at 3:33 PM! #SikandarTeaser L O A D I N G.” The buzz around this announcement is palpable, with fans gearing up for the highly anticipated first look.

This teaser announcement comes on the heels of an earlier reveal on producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday, when the team dropped a sneak peek of Salman Khan’s character from the film. The red and green poster, showcasing a fierce look, hinted at the action-packed storyline. Along with the poster, the team shared a heartfelt message for fans, stating, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

Sikandar is expected to feature high-octane action sequences, with music composed by Pritam. In addition to Salman Khan, the film will star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal supporting roles. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until Eid 2025, when Sikandar hits the big screen.

