‘Simply magnificent!’ Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes to James Anderson

NEW DELHI: As James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 700 Test wickets , tributes and congratulatory messages poured in from former cricketers.The 41-year-old veteran England pacer, became only the third bowler to claim 700 Test wickets in the ongoing fifth and final Test against India in Dharamshala with the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav on Saturday.Anderson, already the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket’s history, entered his 187th Test two wickets short of the 700-mark.

While Anderson is immensely skillful, his remarkable longevity, attributed to his smooth action, as a fast bowler continues to amaze the followers of the game.

Anderson made his England debut in a ODI against Zimbabwe in 2002 and played his first Test five months later against traditional rivals Australia.

In his 22 years in international cricket, Anderson became the complete bowler, making the ball talk with his command on swing bowling – both traditional and reverse.

And tributes flowed in for Anderson on the remarkable feat.

Leading the tributes was batting legend Sachin Tendulkar who had monumental duels against Anderson.

“The first time I saw Anderson play was in Australia in 2002, and his control over the ball looked special. Nasser Hussain spoke very highly of him back then and today, I am sure, he would say, “Maine bola tha” — that he had called it so early. 700 test wickets is a stellar achievement. A fast bowler playing for 22 years and performing so consistently to be able to take 700 wickets would have sounded like fiction until Anderson actually made it happen. Simply magnificent! #INDvENG,” Sachin posted on X.

India bowling great Anil Kumble, who finished with 619 Test wickets, posted, “What a great bowler @jimmy9! Congratulations on your 700 test wickets. Monumental effort! A true testament of fitness, passion for the game and skill! Well done #INDvENG”

England Cricket, the official handle of all of England cricket teams, posted, “We are so lucky to be witnessing utter greatness. An unfathomable achievement built of unrivalled skill, longevity and absolute dedication. Congratulations, @jimmy9”